The Chatham-Kent Hospice has recently purchased a Cuddle Bed to add another level for residents to receive the most compassionate, end-of-life care possible.
The bed is regular size but can be extended to 48” in width to enable room for cuddling and extend in length to accommodate someone over seven-foot tall. Bariatric patients can also use the bed.
“We are very excited to now have a cuddle bed in house,” said Sally Jenkins, Manager of Clinical Operations at the hospice.
Jenkins said there are many opportunities where this bed will help provide more comfort for residents and their families.
“For the husband and wife who have been married for years will now be able to lay together,” Jenkins said, as an example of its use. “A grandma or grandpa will be able to have their grandchildren crawl into bed with them, or a resident who needs a bit more space will now have a comfortable bed.”
Funding for this specialized bed was provided by a recent grant from the South Kent Wind Community Fund, a donor-advised fund in the Chatham Kent Community Foundation.
Since opening in April 2016, Chatham-Kent Hospice has served over 1,140 families in its 10-bed residential facility, which offers care for residents facing the end of life and support for their loved ones.
The hospice provides comfort, support and specialized pain and symptom management in a home-like setting. Around-the-clock care is provided by dedicated physicians, nurses, personal support workers and volunteers.
Chatham-Kent Hospice relies on donations from the community to offer these services at no cost to residents or their families.
The Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation is responsible for fundraising activities to support the hospice and raise awareness.
The hospice requires $121,000 in monthly donations to support its operating needs.