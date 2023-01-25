ENGLEHART - Students of three area schools have been given a Kindness Challenge by child and youth worker Monica Serré who is based at Englehart Public School.
Junior kindergarten to Grade 6 students at Englehart, Kerns and Elk Lake public schools are all now participating in the three-week Kindness Challenge which is being held in conjunction with Bell's Let's Talk mental health awareness day January 25. The activity will lead up to Valentine's Day and also will conclude close to Pink Shirt Day (Anti-Bullying Day) February 23.
In mid- to late-February there will be pictures from the challenge posted around the schools, to help remind the students of the importance of acts of kindness.
In a telephone interview, Serré related that she did the activity with the students of Englehart Public for the first time last year.
"I noticed that due to the pandemic, students appeared to have a more difficult time interacting both socially and emotionally with other students," she said.
The challenge "went really well last year.”
She explained the activity:
"As students complete an act of kindness, the teachers will give their students a plain paper heart and they will colour it and put their name on it. Then they'll post it on my bulletin board, and the hope is that when the other students see the Kindness board growing, it will inspire them to also take part."
A few suggestions for acts of kindness will be posted by Serré around the school, such as: speaking to someone at recess that they normally would not talk to, or would not normally have the courage to speak to; or offering to help the teacher hand out papers; or offering to help a student struggling with math; or holding the door for someone.
The paper hearts received by the students will be plain white and the children can colour them and place their names on them. Serré hopes the opportunity to be creative and show their personalities will help them feel proud of what they have done and create a culture of caring in the schools.
At the end of the three-week period, the hearts will be placed in a draw and several will be chosen for each school. Those who have had their names drawn will receive a small prize.
"I figure by encouraging the social interaction it helps to better your mental health," Serré said.
The Kindness Challenge is Serre's way of helping the students be more involved, "because a lot of the time they have a difficult time understanding mental health and how important it is, so I figure we will start them young doing this kind of challenge and hopefully it will just continue to grow."