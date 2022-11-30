The Taber Public Library intends to end this year with a few festive events, ranging from some old classics to a couple of new ones. Program Coordinator at the Taber Public Library, Dawn Kondas, provided an outline of all the events that will be happening in December.
“On Friday, December 2, we are doing a first-time program called Letters for Santa, and it is for little kids to come here and write their letters to Santa,” said Kondas. “We’ll be here to assist them. They have to bring their addresses, so they have to know their addresses because we will mail them to make sure that Santa gets them in time for Christmas. There’s also going to be snacks provided as well as having a little get-to-gether.”
This event will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
“Saturday, December 3, we usually have an annual Christmas concert and this year we’ve invited Celtic Routes to come sing for us. They are an East Coast kind of Celtic music. They’re doing an Ugly Stick workshop — an Ugly Stick is a musical instrument that you make with a broom handle, beer caps, and jingle bells. You make your ugly stick in the afternoon and then you can come back in the evening to listen to the concert and use your ugly stick.”
The Ugly Stick workshop will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. with the concert itself starting at 7 p.m. There are only 75 seats available for the concert, so the library requests that you pre-register ahead of time by calling them. Furthermore, you will also be provided with a supply list for crafting an Ugly Stick upon registering.
“People have been asking for a book sale, so we’re going to try and have one just before Christmas from December 6 to the 17, and it will be in the usual spot out by the fireplace,” said Kondas. “Also on December 6, Margarita Sawatzky — she is the Low German Mennonite coordinator with Family Community Support Services — will be here to do a Low German Mennonite Christmas story. She does that in Low German, and it’s for Low German families, but I'm sure anybody can come if they want.”
The storytime event on Dec. 6 will start at 11 a.m.
“The Memory Café has actually been pretty popu- lar and we’re doing another session on December 8,” said Kondas. “I think this one they are involving children, and that’s just for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s, and their caregivers to come to. It’s a drop-in program and not an ongoing thing, so if they miss one week they’re not going to be behind — it’s just a different theme every week.”
The Memory Café begins at 11 a.m. and is intended to run until approximately noon.
“Friday, December 9, we’re going to try and do a cookie exchange here. We want eight people, so depending on how popular it is — the gist of it is you bake a bunch of cookies, all one kind, you package them all together per dozen, you bring them here with all the other people, and you’ll trade so then you do your baking once, but you get all these different kinds of cookies back. That hopefully will work.”
The exchange will be held in the program room at the library and will be running from 2-6 p.m.
“December 10, Eagle Spirit Nest Community Association will be here to make Christmas crafts. Then in the afternoon is our Christmas open mic from 1-3 p.m.”
The Christmas Craft Morning with the Eagle Spirit Nest Community Association Will start at 10 a.m. and run till noon.
“Another new thing we’re trying from December 13 to the 23 is a gift wrapping service, and that’s where you just drop off your gifts if you really hate to wrap — with a minimum $3 donation per gift that you will make to the library,” said Kondas. “We are not doing gift bags — the gifts will be wrapped and they’re going to be pretty with ribbons.”
“Then on December 15, the last one of the year for the Memory Café, but there are also six more weeks booked for the new year. Same thing, it’s for people with dementia or Alzheimer’s.”
This event will start at 11 a.m. and run till approximately noon. Finally, the library will also be closed from Dec. 24-27 and again for two more days from Jan. 1-2.