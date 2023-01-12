The Grande Prairie Salvation Army has well surpassed its goal of $600,000 for its 2022 kettle campaign.
The Salvation Army announced on social media it has raised $681,840.56 in its yearly campaign, said Captain Peter Kim, Grande Prairie Salvation Army executive director.
“It is phenomenal, and it speaks to the generosity of our community for Grande Prairie and area to come together to help feed the hungry in our community,” said Kim.
“I'm just grateful and amazed at the generosity of this community.”
Kim noted that since approximately 20 per cent of the city population is now accessing the food bank, the need for funds is essential.
He noted high inflation, the cost of food and the rising cost of living as reasons for the increase in need in the region.
The donations went toward funding the food bank and the more than 550 Christmas hampers handed out to families this holiday season.
“When you multiply it by three or four people per household, it is quite a number of people who were served this Christmas,” said Kim.
“We are anticipating more people utilizing the food bank this year.
“We did see it in our Christmas hampers, but we're also expecting it throughout the year as well.
“Everything that's raised here stays here and helps our families that are here,” said Kim.
He noted the food bank has also begun giving gift cards for local grocery stores to those in need so that families can purchase the food they are most comfortable with and have the dignity to buy their groceries, noting some families may have allergy constraints or cultural foods they are more familiar with.
The Salvation Army is still accepting donations at salvationarmygp.ca, or people can drop off food donations or monetary donations at their office.
“(People) can also continue to donate at the different supermarkets wherever there's a bin; there's lots of ways to donate, and we appreciate every single donation.”
Kim also asked if donating food people check expiry dates before donating.
Much of the help comes from the volunteers who stood by the kettles last month, donating their time in two-hour shifts.
Kim said between 600-800 volunteers rang bells and manned the Kettles this year.
“I want to thank everyone on behalf of all those families who received those food bank hampers and the hot meals; you helped feed many people; 20 per cent of our population were able to access food because of everyone's generous donations,” said Kim.
Notable donations include the Beaverlodge Legion #121 that donated $1,500 to the fund, the Flaman Foundation with $12,500, and WinMar with $1,000.