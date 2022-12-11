For the educational component of the Prairie Rivers Reconciliation Committee, Richard Assinewai spoke to us on the topic of Anishinaabe Aadziwin - translated to 'Anishinaabe Spirituality'. Richard is currently the head elder for the Union of Ontario Indians. Before being named the head elder, Richard was based in the North Bay Indian Friendship Centre as the Native Inmate Liaison Officer contracted by the Ministry of Correctional Services. He is also a pipe carrier for various Indigenous ceremonies within the health fields.
A recovered alcoholic and a survivor of day school and a son and grandson of residential school survivors, he is the second oldest of thirteen siblings. He has four children, and in his words is father to “three bucks and one doe”. He has thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild and is from the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory located on beautiful Manitoulin Island.
Richard has worked with Aboriginal inmates for over twenty-five years, as a native liaison officer and a counselor, and was responsible for implementing a release program for Aboriginal inmates. He has worked with men at risk of homelessness, and provided an operation manual for the program regarding basic skills training, resume writing, and job seeking. Richard also introduced the teepee for the Aboriginal inmates in the North Bay Correctional Institute to help them learn about their identities in a safe environment.
As a non-Indigenous person, sometimes it can be intimidating to write of the teachings shared with the PRRC, as it is so important to NOT to try and explain what is shared in any way other than how it is told. This article, this writing, needs to only be the conduit through which knowledge is shared and every effort is made to ensure this.
In Indigenous culture everything is connected, the language, the people, and the land, but the effects of day schools and residential schools have left many disconnected and lost as if a piece was missing. That missing piece Richard identified as the spirit. People enter this world as a spirit and exit as a spirit, and to understand oneself and others there needs to be an understanding of where one comes from. This is not a physical location or specific family tree, but instead that spiritual realm where the Creator gives us our minds.
The mind is a powerful tool; it can both heal and make sick; it can hold the positive laws and teachings, or it can be filled with the negative. In the old days, Richard said, the mind knew what to do, it knew medicines and where to find them, it knew what to do when someone passed from this world, and it knew the traditions to carry on. Today many people don’t want to believe in anything, they don’t want to believe in themselves, and they don’t want to believe in ceremonies or healing. Richard says that while he doesn’t have the answers for individuals, he says that his role is to help those who are lost and struggling to find the answers that lie deep within themselves. He is not, he said, a healer. People heal themselves by using their minds because that is where the key to change lies.
In the old days, when a child was born the people cried and wailed because they knew that death would one day take this new one, but then when death did come, they celebrated. They cherished that first breath of life, but also honoured the last as well through song, dance, and ceremonies. The old ways honoured the spirit at the beginning and the end and celebrated the gifts the person was given and shared with others. They believed that everyone is born with gifts of the seven grandfather teachings: love, wisdom, respect, courage, honesty, truth, and humility. In today’s world, it is backward, we celebrate birth and grieve and cry at death.
When the children were taken away to residential school, the parents grieved the loss of their children, the children grieved their parents, and none knew how to deal with the grief. The grief stole their lives and their knowledge of the old ways so they no longer knew how to live. Those that physically survived turned to alcohol and drugs to numb the grief. Many Indigenous people are still grieving for so many things, their language, customs, values, traditions, and ceremonies. It was from this reality of intergenerational trauma that Richard emerged, but not before he experienced a life-altering accident.
In 1979, Richard was the victim of a drunk driver, a person who he said like himself had to pay for the wrongs they had done. He spent seven days in a coma, and it was after that he started searching for answers to why; why were things the way they were, why did he have to go through the things he did when he was young, when he was at school. In order for him or anyone, to live a new life with the new answers that have been found, a part has to die first. If we don’t understand life, Richard stated, then we won’t understand death and if we don’t understand death, we will never understand life. For Richard, he recognizes two lives: the one before the accident and the one after. That new second life was helping others to find the answers in themselves and find the way to their new life.
In 1996, Richard was asked to go to the Sudbury jail as a liaison worker to provide cultural services and this was the beginning of his journey with the Ministry of Corrections. While at the North Bay Indian and Friendship Centre, there was trouble at the North Bay Correctional Centre and he was asked to come in. He found that they had the basics for smudging and there was a medicine bundle, but the Corrections Officers almost seemed to want nothing to do with it, they didn’t understand it. He knew something was needed and after a vision, he knew what that something was. He wanted to bring in a teepee and a sweat lodge for the indigenous inmates to have somewhere to start, but he knew there were other steps he needed to take first. He needed to give hands-on cultural training to the C.O.’s, the management, and all of the staff. He told them that he had started out exactly the same way they were now learning, he knew nothing about smudging and had to learn it all. He introduced them to the herbs and medicines, explaining what they did.
Richard shared the story of a non-Indigenous Corrections Officer who spoke up with a question he had always wanted to ask, but he wasn’t sure if he should. He said he always wanted to go to a sweat lodge, but he wasn’t sure if it was ok. Richard looked out the window and there happened to be a church nearby and the steeple was visible in the window. He asked if it was ok if he went there. The answer was, of course, it’s ok. Richard stated that there was a place for him to sit in the church and there was a place for the C.O. in a sweat lodge. His efforts to get a teepee inside the correctional centre took him five years. Having created a committee of C.O’s and guards to push the project forward, he encountered another hurdle. The C.O.’s having been taught not to trust felt the Indigenous inmates would just use the poles of the teepee to escape. They had to decide to trust their training or Richard when he told them that the inmates would not escape. Finally, the majority of the CO’s came on board, and finally, they began the build. With the arrival of the building materials, the committee of CO’s were there helping out, but Richard wanted more. He asked for two of the most dangerous offenders he had worked with to be allowed to come and help with the build. Permission was finally given and when the men came out, Richard told them the teepee belonged to them, but they needed to get rid of the thoughts that were in their minds and instead tap into the respect that the Creator had given them. Not only did the two make no effort to escape, but gradually more and more inmates were allowed to come out to help with the build. Suddenly, Richard noticed that the superintendents and C.O.’s were missing, but when they returned, they brought with them Tim Horton’s coffee and donuts for everyone, and they sat down together as one group of men working on a project together.
Richard no longer works with North Bay, but Indigenous inmates continue to have circles in the teepee and the sweat lodges and reconnect with their culture.
*****************
The business part of the meeting was held at The Good Neighbours Food Centre in Rosthern with Mayor Dennis Helmuth acting as host. Mayor Helmuth then introduced Operations Manager Patti Werschner who shared with the group that Good Neighbours Food Centre is the seventh largest food bank in the province serving on average 1250 individuals each month and 50% of those are children. GNFC serves people in a 50 km radius of Rosthern and distributes between 55 to 60 food hampers every week. Just this week ten new families registered for emergency food hampers and five of those were working families. This Christmas, GNFC will distribute 250 Christmas hampers.
Another item discussed during the business meeting was the annual conference which had to be postponed. More help is needed to plan the conference which is now tentatively scheduled for March 1. As well members discussed the prospect of inviting the SRC of the host community, to sit in on the educational portion of our meetings as one way to encourage youth to become involved.
Our next meeting will be an informal Zoom event without any educational component as it will occur just two days after Christmas. The January meeting will be on Jan 31 at the MCC on Ave. C in Saskatoon.