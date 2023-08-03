By Lee Griffi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
The 2023 edition of the Tavistock Fall Fair will be held from September 8 to 10 and as always is organized by the Tavistock Agricultural Society. President Kaitlin Keller says they are looking for some help this year. “We always need volunteers and are always looking for new members to join. Even to come down and help out for the weekend if that was all you would like to commit to.” She added the board would really like to hear from the public to see what changes could be made going forward. “Some of us have been going to the fair for a long time, some all of our lives, and we keep our community favourite events each year that built our fair, and we love that tradition, but we also try to bring in new and exciting ideas and events to add to the fun of the fair each year that would appeal to the new generations. We love to hear what fairgoers would like to bring in as well. It's our community's fair and we welcome their suggestions and ideas."
She would also like to remind area residents to take an active role in being a part of the fair on a personal level. “We are hoping to see more people get involved in the exhibits. Making some crafts, bringing in some quilts, baking, flowers, vegetables, whatever they have. A lot of people love coming in and seeing all the displays.” Keller is hopeful that new residents in the area residents will take an interest and check out their website www.tavistockfallfair.com to see all the competitions that are available. A petting zoo will be set up on Sunday afternoon and Keller said it will be a great opportunity for kids to interact and see some animals they might not see on a regular basis.
The Airband competition may not be new, but it is returning after a few years on a hiatus. Tavistock resident Jess Harvey said she approached the Ag Society to bring back the popular event and wound up being in charge of it. “I made the pitch to them that they should bring the Airband back and I got reeled into organizing it,” she laughed. Keller said she hopes this time around the event will again be as popular as it was years ago. “We tried to bring it back one other time and it didn’t pick up speed like we hoped so we put it to rest for a bit. I put up a Facebook post about it and there was a lot of traction, so it looks like people are excited to have it back.”
Harvey and her husband Mike went attended a neighbouring fair last year which got the juices flowing for ideas here. “We went last year to the Mitchell Fall Fair’s tractor pull and then the smash-up-derby and it was packed. You couldn’t find a spot to stand. Right away we thought why don’t we do this in Tavi? There are obviously some concerns about insurance and the things that come with it but let’s look into it.” The last derby held in Tavistock was about two decades ago at Optimist Park, an event that was a huge success.
Harvey said while the interest seems to be growing it hasn’t yet translated into registrations. “I promoted it a couple of times on social media last weekend, and I think someone from the fair put it on their Facebook page and so many people shared and commented on it. But I have only had one entry so far.” She added there is still time since the deadline isn’t until the end of August. “I am really hoping that with some more promotion throughout the month of August, we will get enough to make a run of it. It was so much fun back in the day to do it. I was in it every year when I was a kid.”
Harvey added they are looking at keeping things simple for the event at Queen’s Park for the return of the competition. In past days acts competed in a donated trailer along with a sound system. “We are looking at a wooden stage and hopefully use a sound system already onsite. We will be bringing bleachers in at the ball diamond surrounding the infield and people can still bring lawn chairs and use the lights from the ball diamond.” She does hope more people sign up to make the Saturday night at the fair special.
“I think about the years when Tina Wolfe and those ladies got up and did these amazing performances. The one entry I have is going to be a reunion act from prior years, so I am excited about that. Harvey can be reached at jessicaharvey3@gmail.com to register.
The Baby Show is also making its return this year and will take place Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m. at the Memorial Hall. To register people can call Elaine at 519-655-1114, or Gloria at 519-655-2478.
The theme for this year is Autumn Treasures to highlight what makes fall a special time of year for people. “Everyone who comes to our meetings is welcome to bring ideas forward for a theme and we pick the one that will best showcase the community as well as agriculture because it is such a big part of our way of life.”