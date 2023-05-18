If you were to ask members of Woodstock Rotaract how their 'garden grows,' there would be no mention of silver bells and cockle shells but rather a long list of donors.
That list grew Tuesday, May 17, when the Woodstock council approved a $10,000 sponsorship donation to help cover the fence cost to project the planned garden on Broadway.
Rotaract members first discussed the project at their February meeting. The initiative was unanimously supported.
"With the rising cost of food and the issue of food security for many people in our region, we knew we wanted to tackle this project, but we have just been baffled. It's been overwhelming," said Rotaract President Celine Bourque.
Looking for a location and support for the project started almost immediately. The group has networked hard, contacting business owners and sourcing materials. Bourque says her group has worked extremely hard to ensure the project can help as many families as possible and says the response has been nothing short of phenomenal.
"So many people have offered services, materials, and help. We are all so happy at how quickly this has come together," she added.
Between sponsorships, fencing, topsoil, crusher rock, raised beds, and supplies, including IBU water totes and a storage shed, the garden will be home to 44 garden plots.
"There is a $25 plot fee, but everything will be provided, including the seedlings, which are being donated by Jolly Farmer, with some beneficial plants that work well with some vegetables," explained Bourque.
She noted that they are also working with the Valley Food Bank, and people can farm a garden plot and donate to the food bank throughout the season.
The "Rose Garden" was named for landowners Stephen and Joel Rose. Both men agree this was an easy decision.
"Hats off to Rotaract," said Joel Rose. "We are just so impressed with all they've accomplished so far.
The lot, which used to be home to the Broadway School, has sat vacant for more than 10 years.
"When we bought this more than 20 years ago, we had hoped to renovate the school into apartments, but for a lot of reasons beyond our control, that didn't happen; but now to see this here, it's just a really great initiative," said Rose.
If subdivided into housing lots, the land is estimated to be worth over $200,000.
"We're just hoping the vandals stay away," said Stephen Rose.
Woodstock council took steps to help hinder potential vandals by approving the $10,000 sponsorship, which would help pay for a six-foot high chain link fence to encircle the community garden.
"In my opinion, the chain link fence is a must in that area,' said Mayor Trina Jones.
Members of the garden will have a code for the locked gate to gain access to the garden.
The town's sponsorship fund approval brought the confirmed dollar total to $21,965, with thousands more in-kind services yet to be calculated.
The Rotaract effort secured donations, in-kind services, and materials from a broad cross-section of businesses and individuals.
Major supports include the Rose Family, Greg and Sarah MacPherson, NBCC Woodstock, McCain Foods, Wicked Good Graphics, Clarkview Outdoor Solutions, Home Hardware, Woodstock, Community Metal, Jolly Farmers, Cook's Construction, Aggcon Contracting, Cummings Contracting, Highlift Auto, J. Scott Carpentry, Curries Ace Hardware, Valley Refrigeration, River Valley Sun, Cross Creek Brewery and Regen Aqua.
The Rose Garden drew praise from all council members during the May 17 council meeting.
"This is a good project," said Coun. Jeff Bradbury before he and his council colleagues unanimously approved the town sponsorship.
Coun. Christa McCartney praised the community garden project but said it needs to be protected.
"I want to see it done well," she said.
Coun. Julie Calhoun-Williams praised the Rotaract members' commitment to securing donations for the worthy project.
"They got a lot of community support.
The Rotaract Community Garden Committee has worked hard to get all the needed materials and created a membership handbook for those joining the community garden. They've tentatively set June 17 for the garden's grand opening.
"We just want to help the community," added Bourque. "That's our mission is – service above self, and this project fits that well."
— With files from Theresa Blackburn