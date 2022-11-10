Remembrance Day is this Friday and there are a number of ways for people to pay their respects in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Branch 124 of the Royal Canadian Legion will hold a memorial service at the cenotaph on Queen Street beginning at 10:45 a.m.
As well, there will be a separate ceremony at the municipal cenotaph at Niagara Parkway and Queenston Street in Queenston starting at 1:00 p.m.
All three of the town’s elementary schools will be holding Remembrance Day assemblies in the morning so children can reflect on the sacrifice of Canada’s soldiers.
The Niagara Regional Native Centre at 382 Airport Rd. also will hold a memorial at 10:45 a.m., followed by a luncheon.
The NOTL Museum's Poppy Project is on full display at both the old Court House on Queen Street and at the museum.
As well, a poppy garden honouring all those who died during the two world wars is on display on the museum's lawn.