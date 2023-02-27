In small-town Ingersoll, where its growing population is becoming increasingly diverse, one rookie politician is paving the way for a more inclusive community.
Before she was elected, Coun. Khadijah Haliru vowed to make the rural town of 14,000 more welcoming to newcomers and visible minorities.
"Many people have moved into Ingersoll from all over," she said, citing particularly the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Hamilton and Burlington.
"I met a lot of people talking about how I wish we had this here, how I wish we had that here. I just really understood that there were so many different perspectives that we weren't listening to," said Haliru, the first Black woman to serve on council.
In Brampton, where Haliru lived before moving to Ingersoll seven years ago, the city would host an annual event that celebrated the culture, food and dances of people worldwide. "It made everyone feel included and wanted, and we definitely recognized the different diverse groups in town," she said.
With a committee that could promote similar events in Ingersoll, Haliru hopes to achieve the same. “The committee could actually help us see the tapestry of different colours that we all are in town.”
After months of discussion at the council table and gathering community input, politicians got on board with her idea, recently voting to form an inclusion and diversity committee and, eventually, join the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities (CIM), a network of 96 Canadian municipalities, including more than 20 from Ontario, committed to tackling racism and discrimination in their communities.
"Ingersoll's makeup and residents have drastically changed over the years, so we really want everybody in our community to feel welcome and included," Ingersoll Mayor Brian Petrie said.
"We realize that changing demographics bring new traditions, new ideas, and we want that to be brought to the forefront," he said.
The committee would allow for consultation concerning how Ingersoll would unite diverse communities in town, a staff report states.
Though the details still need to be finalized, the approved motion proposes a committee of two council members and three community members with a grant of $3,000 from this year's budget.
One of the main priorities would be to work with community partners and gather public feedback to develop an action plan to address inclusivity and diversity barriers that community members face.
The hope is that by forming the committee, the town can meet the requirements to join UNESCO’s Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities. That would mean pledging the town toward meeting the coalition's 10 commitments to help municipalities advance diversity, equity, inclusivity and anti-racism work.
“The coalition has a great toolkit that we can use,” one specifically for small towns, Petrie said.
“The committee will be using that to frame how they're going to put forward the information they need for the application.”
Initiatives that champion diversity in smaller communities are necessary not only to foster cultural acceptance but also to create economic growth, Haliru said.
"If we are not showcasing that we are a diverse and inclusive community, even when it comes to municipal funding for housing, we could actually lose money," she said.
"I know people are afraid of change, but you know what?” she added, “If you want to benefit from growth and have all this support, then we need to show that we're not just serving one community; we're serving all communities."
