Despite the sudden return of a wintery blast, over 40 people were in attendance at the monthly music night hosted by the Rosthern Senior’s Club. Entertaining the crowd this month was Amos Fehr, Chaplain and Grief Counsellor at the Mennonite Nursing Home located just east of Rosthern. He started his show by thanking all those who came out on the snowy and blowy evening by saying, “Just think of all the places that you could be this evening and you chose to be here, thank you.”
As the music flowed, all in attendance were happy they made the choice as well. Fehr entertained with a smooth and easy style, talking briefly about the origins of the songs, a bit of local history, and sharing tidbits of his own life. Playing well-known songs of bygone days put everyone in a reflective mood and encouraged people to join in by humming or singing along even if it was just the chorus. Although advertised as just an hour-long performance, Fehr was prepared with a binder full of songs he would have happily shared.
Having been born and raised at Rosthern his skill on the guitar was as well known as was his history in the community. Playing old favourites like “Home on the Range”, Ian and Sylvia’s “Four Strong Winds”, Stompin’ Tom Connor’s “The Hockey Song”, and Johnny Cash’s “I Walk the Line” together with newer songs like Murray McLauchlin’s “Farmer’s Song” and John Denver’s “Country Roads” stirred memories of a different time and everyone in attendance would have been more than happy to sit and listen to the music and gentle banter for much longer. The evening had the feel of sitting down with an old friend and reminiscing about days of old, remembering people and places of long ago and the music that accompanied those distant memories.