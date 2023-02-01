Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
ENGLEHART - Ryan Kelly has been appointed as the new deputy fire chief for the Englehart and Area Fire Department.
Kelly moved to Englehart in 2019 and joined the department in March 2020. Prior to that, he served on the Larder Lake Fire Department for six years.
As deputy fire chief, he will be assisting Fire Chief Bill Laurila in the organization and administration of the department “including: incident command; reporting of fire incidents to the local fire board and the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM); ensuring firefighters have adequate training; ensuring the equipment needs of the department are met and maintained; promote fire prevention campaigns; work together with the local fire board regarding the policies and bylaws that govern the Englehart and Area Fire Department; goals include modernizing our department's communication systems and tools used for responding to calls."
In a press release it was noted that Kelly "was instrumental in getting the IamResponding (IaR) application up and running for our department which allows our members to receive incident notifications, mapping and the ability to record their response status in real time. A future addition will be a large display at the fire hall which will list all critical information including who is responding and their current location, which will assist our response and improve response times."
The Englehart and Area Fire Department has 25 active members and the fire department will be recruiting again this spring.
The department responds to approximately 50 calls for service annually.
Four members of the department will be attending the Northeastern Fire Education Conference March 23 to 25 at the Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, organized by the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs. Kelly will be among those attending, along with Captains Martin Verrier and Joe McCallum and firefighter Jake Davis.
The fire department is emerging out of the pandemic along with other organizations, and its Christmas dinner at the Englehart Motel Restaurant was its first social gathering since the onset of the COVID pandemic, the press release noted.
The fire department plans to have a presence at the Englehart Winter Carnival. This summer its plans include its annual automotive extrication and practice.
The focus this year will be to get the fire department's newest members certified in Firefighter 1 and Firefighter 2 levels, the press release stated.
"We have applied to the OFM to have one of the province's new mobile live fire training units come to Englehart this summer to provide an opportunity for local departments and firefighters to complete live fire evolutions. Several members were able to attend this excellent training opportunity last summer when the mobile unit came to Kirkland Lake," the press release stated.
The fire department now has use of recently purchased HURST battery powered extrication tools, including Jaws of Life spreaders, cutters and ram at a cost in excess of $50,000.
Laurila and Kelly thanked firefighter Earl Price for recently securing a financial donation by Unifor Local 99 which will be used to purchase a new Mine Safety Appliances Altair 5 Multigas Detector and Test System to assist in dealing with potentially hazardous conditions on scenes.
They also thanked Georgia Pacific for a recent financial donation which will be used for the purchase of a Forward Looking InfraRed Kx5 thermal imaging camera.
The fire department also expressed gratitude for the many years of service by retired fire chief Tom Henderson.