What better way to kick off the coolest month of the year than with the coolest voice in the province?
The Midland Cultural Centre will showcase Voice and Soul of the Toronto Raptors with public address announcer Herbie Kuhn as the guest in its A Day in the Life program Dec. 1.
Kuhn will join host Fred Hacker at Rotary Hall to discuss his role as the original voice for the popular National Basketball Association team, a career that has extended throughout the 28-year history of the Raptors.
In his occupation, Kuhn is the one who calls on the fans to make some noise, makes announcements, and provides timely status updates on the games. When the Raptors won the 2019 NBA championship title, Kuhn audibly shared in the celebration along with the team and fans.
Kuhn grew up in the Toronto Beaches area as a good kid who tried to be bad. Eventually, his life turned for the worse when he got into the wrong crowd. Later in Montreal, Kuhn got his start as a sports announcer, which set him on his future career path.
Kuhn is now a man of faith and the chaplain for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League, as well as co-chaplain for the Raptors as a volunteer member of Athletes in Action, a Christian sports ministry.
Rotary Hall at the Midland Cultural Centre is located at 333 King St. Tickets to the Dec. 1 event cost $25, plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased here.