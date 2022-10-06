In a letter to customers, RBC said the closure is due to changing banking habits, such as online and mobile banking, resulting in fewer visitors to the branch. RBC frames the closure as a “merger” with the Northgate location.
Like Lumsden, the announcement has forced its business and personal customers in Southey to look at how and if they will continue to do business with the RBC.
Mike’s Home Centre is the RBC’s closest neighbour to the North. Angie Zurowski, an employee of Mike’s, says their business banks at the RBC and their concerns are as basic as how they will get change. “We have no idea how we are going to deal with this. We are waiting for the meeting on the 18th to see what the implications are.”
Garth Neher of Nesity insurance is RBC’s closest business neighbour to the south. Neher says his concern is the people it draws to the community. “You always hate to lose business from the community at any point in time. A financial institution is one that brings people into town for a direct reason. And every time you are bringing people into town, it is another opportunity for you to possibly do a transaction with some of them…If you are not coming in to do something at the financial institution in person, you are not going to spontaneously think of renewing a license plate or whatever because you are in town.”
Neher said he does some of his business at the RBC. “If I can’t walk and do a deposit it doesn’t make it very handy for me to do it. So any account that’s there forces you to rethink how you want to deal with it.”
Neher does his personal banking at the RBC and says, “Not only does it affect businesses, but individuals have to rethink what’s going to be best for their continued financial dealings.”
LMT spoke with *Fred as he was leaving the RBC. He said he would move his business to the Conexus, but the only thing holding him back is an operating loan he has at the RBC, and he isn’t sure he could get it at the Conexus due to his age. He says he’s not pleased with RBC’s decision to close and will likely follow the bank to the city location. He’s been a customer his entire life, and at 67, he can’t pinpoint the exact date but said his parents likely set up a saving account for him which began his relationship with the bank.
When asked about his thoughts on seniors who don’t drive or aren’t tech-savvy, he said, “They don’t care about those people,” he attributed the decision to a corporate financial decision, “likely some bean counter from Toronto.” Fred plans to attend the meeting to find out if the community will at least be able to keep the ATM.
Because of the Lumsden closure, the Town and RM of Lumsden councils voted to move most of their accounts to their local Conexus Credit Union. Now the Town of Southey also has to look at their options. The Town of Southey has banked at the branch for over 41 years, and Southey mayor Leigh Bishop said the council is reviewing their options for what’s in the town’s best interest. “We are in limbo. I think a lot of people are in limbo.”
As for how it affects people in the community Bishop said, “there would be some people that would be angry or surprised but at the end of the day corporate decision that’s been made by whomever in RBC.”
Bishop said it will impact senior citizens, “it’s certainly going to impact them because they are used to one on one. And I guess that’s where they have to decide what’s the best fit for them. If it will be setting up an account at Conexus and they can still do one-on-one in the building.”
Bishop doesn’t see many areas where people could apply pressure through lobbying to get RBC to stay, “If they make a decision that for whatever reason, we are going to close this branch and that branch, I certainly don’t understand the criteria they use other than an awful lot of people don’t even walk in banks now.”
“We are fortunate we have two financial institutions, soon to be one. But we do have Conexus.”
Robb Ritchie, Regional Director of Communications at RBC, said their branch network is evolving. He said in some circumstances, branches will move, merge, or open new branches. “While we may be moving we aren’t leaving.” Ritchie said that they will continue to serve clients with mobile experts. “..who will meet with clients where most convenient, such as at their homes, at the office or at one of our almost 60 branches across Saskatchewan and many more nationally.”
“There are no further consolidations planned in the area surrounding Regina at this time and this includes our Strasbourg location.”
“No jobs will be lost as a result of this change. We are working with each employee to identify the next opportunity in their career.” He also said they are exploring a location for a cash counter in Southey.
RBC is holding an information meeting in Southey’s Memorial Hall on October 18 at 6:30 pm.