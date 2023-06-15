The Columbia Valley Métis Association (CVMA) presents "word of the day" on their Facebook page, explaining the unique Michif language.
The different social media posts consist of colourful posters with the English and Michif versions of the words. It also contains captions, explaining many Michif vocabulary and the definition.
"It was a language that was born out of inter-marriages," says Sharon Wass, a member of the Métis Nation of B.C.
Wass explained there was a lot of inter-marriages between the Europeans and the families of the First Nations back then, so a new blended language for them to understand each other was in need. And so, Michif language was a language that became very realistic – it's a combination of French and First Nations languages, such as Cree and Ojibway.
Wass said the Michif emerged during the fur trade — where it began with European traders who married First Nation women. Wass explained that these inter-marriages strengthened Europe’s trading alliances in the community.
"Many of the people that were voyagers, the labourers of the trading, had nothing to go back to necessarily. These European voyagers didn't have a status. They didn't have land," said Wass. "They stayed with their First Nation wives."
As a result, a blended descent and language existed — Michif evolved since the 1600s and 1700s.
With the CVMA posting different Michif words on their social media, Wass believes that "the more often you see [the word], the more often you use it, the more it'll be ingrained in your mind. It's one of the best ways to become familiar with something."
"In the future, I want to be able to speak some [Michif] letters to my grandchild," said Wass, hoping to learn more.
Check out CVMA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CVM2014