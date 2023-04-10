Halton Regional Police have made a second arrest in relation to a February carjacking in Milton which has been described as “shocking and violent.”
Gary Walker, 37, who belongs to Marmora, was arrested outside a residence in Oshawa.
He has been charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5000. He has been further charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts of failure to stop after an accident and the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
He has been held in custody and is awaiting a bail hearing.
Halton Police thank the public, OPP and police forces in Toronto and Peel for their assistance in the investigation.
For further information, contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777, ext. 2416.