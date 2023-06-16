WALKERTON – As the health-care sector in general shifts to handling COVID-19 as it would any other contagious disease, pandemic responses are being looked at.
Jim Bagshaw, in presenting the report from the quality improvement committee to the South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) board of directors on June 6, included a section on “lessons learned from COVID.”
He summarized by first recognizing the importance of partnerships in the region.
“Everyone worked very well together,” he said.
Another key lesson was under the heading of facilities – “Ensure there are adequate supplies of PPE (personal protective equipment),” he said.
He concluded by stating the remaining key lesson was “just in time,” explaining the pandemic changes quickly.
“Be ready to move on it.”
SBGHC faces deficit
Doug Harris, chair of the corporate resources committee, told the board in his report that SBGHC is looking at a $1.6 million deficit, compared to last year’s $800,000 surplus.
There are a number of reasons for the change, one being nursing contracts negotiated following the reversal of Bill 124. Other reasons are overtime, and the use of agency nurses. Last year, the number of hours for agency nurses was 1,100; this year it’s 12,000.
Referring to the ongoing staff shortage, he noted most of the agency nurses are being used in Walkerton and Chesley. He noted the staff turnover rate is decreasing – “Our actions are paying off,” he said – but the staffing situation hasn’t changed enough to resume 24/7 emergency room service in Chesley.
Preparing for annual general meeting
Board chair Bill Heikkila told the directors there are two candidates recommended for the board. He also said the governance committee decided it would be a good idea to have vice-chairs for the committees.
Right now, preparations are underway for the annual general meeting on June 28. There’ll be plenty of news, with the completion of the accreditation process.
CEO presents report
SBGHC CEO Nancy Shaw concurred with much of what was said regarding staffing and accreditation. With summer fast approaching, she described the staffing situation as “precarious,” with the probability of intermittent ER closures.
“They are a reality,” she said.
To thank staff for their efforts during accreditation, barbecues were held at all four sites, she said.
Shaw also discussed Discovery Week, that saw a number of first-year medical students spend a week at local hospitals, learning what it’s like to practise medicine in a rural setting.
“They were really excited,” the CEO said.