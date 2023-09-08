HURON COUNTY - Huron County residents are invited to share favourite family recipes through a new community art project that ignites multicultural and social conversations through the love of art and food.
A recent media release from the county said, “Using art as a tool for engagement, Huron County residents are invited to come together this fall to reflect on their family’s traditions and culture through the sharing of a special family recipe that will be published in a community cookbook.”
Professional artists Bethany Ann Davidson, Pam Lobb and Autumn Ducharme will each lead a two-workshop series to guide participants through sharing the story behind their recipes and creating a piece of art inspired by their recipes. The completed artwork will be scanned and added to the cookbook, along with the recipes. The cookbook Tastes Like Home, Around the World in Huron County will be available later this fall.
Registrations will be curated based on the recipes submitted to ensure various tastes and representation from all county regions. A minimum of one-third of the participants will be newcomers.
Workshops will begin during Newcomer Welcoming Week in September and are free to attend but limited to 15 in each of three Huron County Library locations:
– Exeter Branch - Sept. 14 and 28 from 5-8 p.m.
– Goderich Branch – Sept. 9 and 23 from 1-4 p.m.
– Alice Munro Branch, Wingham - Sept. 12 and 19 from 1-4 p.m.
Registration is easy! Visit any Huron County Library branch with a copy of the recipe and fill in the simple registration form or register online at www.huroncountyconnects.ca. The registration deadline is Aug. 27 at 11:59 p.m. Participation will be confirmed by Sept. 1.
This project is coordinated through partnering with Huron County’s Cultural Services, Economic Development (Taste of Huron) and Local Immigration Partnership departments. This project is funded in part by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.