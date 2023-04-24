For the first time in three years, the Meduxnekeag River Association filled the Knights of Columbus Hall in Woodstock to celebrate more than a quarter century of dedicated conservation efforts along the Meduxnekeag River near Woodstock.
The annual MRA Dinner and Auction, forced into temporary hiatus by COVID-19, returned with a flourish Saturday, April 22, to raise funds, have fun and celebrate shared goals.
“We’re celebrating a quarter century of protecting important lands,” said the evening’s master of ceremonies Simon Mitchell, World Wildlife Federation - Canada vice president, in charge of Resilient Habitats.
Mitchell, who spent several years with the MRA before moving on to WWF-Canada, knows firsthand the importance of the association’s creation of the Meduxnekeag Nature Preserve and its educational programs promoting conservation.
Considering the association’s focus on protecting and promoting nature, Mitchell noted the significance of holding the MRA Dinner and Auction on Earth Day.
“But, every day is Earth Day as far as I’m concerned,” he said.
One of the evening’s special guests, New Brunswick Lt.-Gov Brenda Murphy, also recognized Earth Day, adding the dinner also coincided with Volunteer Week. She said the MRA serves as a shining example to both.
Lt.-Gov Murphy said she knew little about the fantastic environmental contributions of the MRA or the Meduxnekeag Nature Preserve until meeting MRA administrator George Peabody and his wife Debra Westerburg at an event.
She said a recent tour of Government House by students from Meduxnekeag Consolidated School reminded her about the MRA’s mandate to introduce and teach students about nature and the environment.
Murphy said at least 2,500 students toured the trails and learned about the preserve last year.
“You’re teaching students not only how but the importance of conservation,” she said.
Former MRA education coordinator Jennifer MacDougald, now a Grade 6 teacher in the community, attended the dinner and volunteered her time.
She said the nature preserve and its many remarkable trails are valuable outside classrooms. MacDougald said hands-on learning enhances students’ enjoyment and ability to retain knowledge.
MRA President Stephen Wilson recognized former team members MacDougald and Mitchell for their years of service to the association.
He presented MacDougald with a handcrafted cutting wooden cutting board and Mitchell with a hand-carved oar.
Mitchell’s oar contained the words, “For Simon Mitchell for use on the Meduxnekeag River that his dedication has helped preserve.”
During the evening, which included a reception, meal and live auction, guests were encouraged to bid on dozens of donated silent auction items.
Wes Corey and his team from The River prepared the meal of salmon and chicken, with members of the Woodstock Rotoract Club helping as servers.
Former Woodstock Mayor Jeff Wright served as auctioneer of the live auction which followed the dinner, taking bids on 13 unique items, including:
1. A one-day fishing trip donated by Ben Thornton
2. An intricate metal clock donated by Palmer Fabrications
3. A carved table with a glass top donated by Meke Westhaver
4. A Bruno Bobak Print donated by Gary Stairs
5. A Meduxnekeag Custom Fire Pit donated by Craig Manufacturing
6. A handcrafted queen-size bed donated by Peter Kennedy
7. A Molly Bobak Print, framed by Creative Framing, donated by Alex Bobak
8. A Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival package, which included six all-access Friday night passes and a limousine ride to and from Fredericton, donated by Brian Jones and Best Western
9. A wine basket donated by Stephen Thornton
10. A giant chair donated by Jim Galloway
11. A fishing trip and cookout donated by Greg Hayden
12. A DeeZee Tool Box certificate donated by Rick McBride
13. An Old Town - Loon 120 Kayak, donated by Sharon Wagner, Dale McFarlane and Kent Orlando
Woodstock Mayor Trina Jones, the co-chair of the MRA marketing committee, won the bidding on the giant wooden lawn chair emblazoned with the word Meduxnekeag. She plans to donate it back to the MRA to be placed prominently on the preserve or one of its trails.
In addition to Lt.-Gov Murphy and Her Honour Linda Boyle, and Mayor Jones, other noted guests at the event included N.B. Nature Trust CEO Stephanie Morell, Woodstock Councillors Julie Calhoun Williams and Mike Martin, an MRA director, and MRA board members, including newest members Ken Harding and Hannah Sutherland.
Since its founding in the late 90s, the growing stretch of land protected by the MRA through the Meduxnekeag Nature Preserve now surpasses 1,000 acres and continues to expand.
While the association hasn’t added any significant acquisitions recently, Peabody said it added a small portion of farmland between Bell Forest and Bell Flats into trust.
He said the land would continue to be farmed at this point, but eventually, it would become a forest area.
Peabody said the association plans to physically plant trees on a portion of the land while letting a part grow naturally. He said the two reforestation methods could provide information about which works best.
New board director Ken Harding said the use of the trail system grew substantially over the last few years, especially during the pandemic.
The preserve offers more than eight trails along the Meduxnekeag, including a half dozen at two locations — Wilson Mountain and Leonard Woods — along Red Bridge Road. It also has a trail at the Jim Goltz Forest on Plymouth Road and another at Bell Flats.
The public can find more information about the land preserve and trail system on the MRA website.