London fire and police investigators are probing an overnight blaze that did an estimated $300,000 damage to an east-end warehouse, officials say.
Crews were called about 1:10 a.m. Thursday to a "fully involved" structure fire at a vacant building at 720 Cabell St., just north of Hamilton Road and west of Egerton Street, London fire department platoon chief Kirk Loveland said.
"Crews spent the night here fighting the fire in a defensive strategy" because they couldn't get inside the building, Loveland said.
"Conditions are too dangerous with this building," he said, adding the building would have to be demolished.
It is not believed anyone was inside, but that has not been confirmed, Loveland said.
Cause of the fire is unknown, damage is pegged at $300,000 and no injuries were reported, London police said.
The street crime unit and fire department are probing the blaze, police said.
Firefighters asked the public to avoid the area Thursday morning as they continued to attack the fire.
Video taken by the fire department overnight shows heavy flames and smoke billowing from the windows and roof of the building next to a few parked vehicles.
Anyone with information should call London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.