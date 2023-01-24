It's called “hallway medicine:” Healthcare performed to patients waiting for hours or days in ambulances due to offloading delays at hospitals across the province.
It has the potential to put paramedics in legal jeopardy, according to the president of the Paramedics Association of New Brunswick.
Derek Cassista, president of the professional organization that regulates paramedics in the province, says patients have received medical care “outside a paramedic’s scope” before they were admitted to hospitals, potentially endangering patients and opening paramedics to liability issues.
Paramedics are required to stay with their patients until they are triaged into the hospital, but significant offload delays means a “gradient of care” between the paramedics and hospital staff can creep in, if hospital staff begin administering care that is beyond the scope of a paramedic before patients are officially transferred to hospital care.
“It's no man’s land,” Cassista said in an interview. “You’re not in a patient’s house or ambulance, but not in the trauma room.”
A November memo to Paramedics Association of New Brunswick membership reminded paramedics “not to perform any care or treatments that exceed your scope of practice,” nor to agree to monitor the patient following the performance of care or treatments by other health professionals.
“Such care beyond your scope of practice is putting the health and safety of the patient at risk and exposing you to potential liability,” the memo reads.
Cassista said it’s a “sad” but necessary step to protect paramedics from liability issues and to ensure patients receive appropriate care.
The Telegraph-Journal requested comment from Horizon Health Network regarding hospital staff administering care when patients haven't yet been triaged and are still in the care of paramedics. The health network did not address the question, but Steve Savoie, executive regional director and co-lead of Emergency Care for Horizon Health Network, said Horizon is "working hard to address the factors that contribute to patient off-load delays," including improving patient flow in and through emergency departments and on our inpatient units.
"We would note that we have seen some encouraging preliminary results with offload delays at Horizon’s The Moncton Hospital over the last few months," he said via email. "We look forward to providing more details of our progress as we move forward."
Ballooning offload delays mean paramedics and patients are waiting in ambulances for hours, or even days, at New Brunswick’s hospitals.
In 2022, Ambulance New Brunswick officials told the provincial legislature’s standing committee of public accounts that for 2020-21, offload delays totalled 11,678 hours.
Last fall, paramedics waited for more than 40 hours at a Moncton emergency room before their patient was transferred to the hospital’s care, Megan Mitton, MLA for Memramcook-Tantramar said.
During the week of Sept. 22, there was a combined total of 666 hours of offload delays at the Moncton Hospital, and nearly 300 hours at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre.
Last spring, Alida Clément was taken by ambulance to the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre with a kidney infection, and waited six hours in the ambulance before being admitted to the emergency department. She died 72 hours later after testing positive for COVID-19 and developing pneumonia.
“She didn’t get the help she needed in a timely manner,” Yves Clément said of his 89-year-old grandmother, who was a dedicated nurse her entire life.
Ambulance offload delays pre-date the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought unprecedented stress to healthcare systems across the country. A 2020 auditor general’s report calls for the department of health and regional health authorities and Ambulance New Brunswick to “implement solutions to reduce the impact of offload delays.”
Cassista said offload delays continue to “come in waves” but the memo aimed to reduce paramedics being exposed to legal risk, and the public being put in unsafe situations.
“Offload is a hospital problem,” he said, “a system of inefficiency within the hospital structure.”
Other provinces have taken steps to clearly define the roles of healthcare workers in light of ambulance backlogs.
Recently, Alberta Health Services implemented a new policy which allows paramedics to leave “lower acuity” patients who do not require observation in hospital waiting areas.
“Previously EMS waited with low acuity patients until they were assigned a bed or space. The new policy allows the hospital to assume care sooner, which allows paramedics to return to service in the community,” Alberta Health spokesperson Kerry Williamson said, adding the system has been “under pressure from sustained increases in 911 calls.”
Department of Health spokesperson Adam Bowie said, currently, the department is not considering a similar policy to direct the transfer of patients from the ambulance system to the regional health authorities.
“Instead, it has chosen a collaborative approach to identifying solutions and associated responsibilities with the partners involved,” he said, adding “the department of health recognizes that offload delays cause challenges in the health-care system, and affect the patient experience. All health partners want to resolve these issues.”
Jean-Pierre Savoie, Vice-President of Operations for Ambulance New Brunswick, said Ambulance New Brunswick started a new initiative last year which diverts “lower-acuity” patients from emergency rooms and redirects them to other healthcare resources.
Throughout 2022, close to 16,000 patients, or about 16 per cent of 911 calls, have been diverted from emergency departments across the province and redirected to other health-care resources that are better suited to their needs, he said in an email statement.
Additionally, Ambulance NB is also reintroducing emergency medical technicians to the field, which will be assigned to non-emergency patient transfer units, “thereby freeing up more paramedics to respond to more 911 emergency calls in their communities.”
Cassista says if any changes come to New Brunswick, he’d like to see paramedics be given more power to make decisions about what should and shouldn’t be allowed in offload care.
“Paramedics have proven they’re capable of making those decisions,” he said.
With files from Sarah Seeley