A neighbourhood south of Kaslo is looking at setting up its own community water system.
The Kaslo South Area Water Supply Society was granted $10,000 to conduct a ‘Phase 2’ study of the water system concept for the neighbourhood, located between the town limits of Kaslo and Mirror Lake.
The money comes from the RDCK-managed Community Development Fund.
“It’s pretty preliminary,” said Jim Holland, who made the application to the CDF. “We need to poll the residents of the area who already have water and those who don’t, and if the money allows, the project’s feasibility will also be part of the study.”
Holland says an initial study was done in 2020, but further work needs to be done to see if the community wants to move forward on the concept.
The neighbourhood might be able to access springs that flow from the face of True Blue Mountain as a source, Holland said, and use a gravity-fed system to provide water to customers. A well could also be drilled near the Kaslo River or the system could source Kootenay Lake.
“But this is all pretty pie-in-the-sky, preliminary stuff. We need to get somebody with expertise to look at it,” he says.
The society was first established around 30 years ago to explore the idea of establishing a water service.
The Village of Kaslo isn’t directly involved on the project, but Chief Administrative Officer Ian Dunlop said they would like to have some input on any plans, as studies from back in the ’90s offered alternative suggestions for supplying water to the area.
“One of the conclusions, integrating with the Village water system, was less expensive than building a separate system for that area and, at the time, the Village's water system had sufficient capacity,” says Ian Dunlop. “However, those studies did not consider Kootenay Lake as a potential source, which I understand is a focus of their current feasibility studies.”
It will likely be at least a year before the study would be completed, Holland says. They’re now looking for a consultant to do the research for the project.