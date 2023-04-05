HOWICK TOWNSHIP – At their council meeting earlier this month, members of council heard a delegation in regards to the Greenley Municipal Drain. On March 6, Reeve Doug Harding outlined the purpose of the Public Hearing was to consider the Drainage Report. He also advised that all landowners assessed in the Municipal Drain report will have the ability to appeal their assessment at the Court of Revision, set for April 18 at 6 p.m.
William Dietrich of Dietrich Engineering Limited then outlined to the council the municipal Drainage Report. The petition for this drain construction began in Howick and Minto requested additional work, therefore both were combined in his drainage report. The first part of the project is to replace the Howick portion of the drain, 8” tile. The estimated cost for the township is approximately $76,500.
Then, Michael Weber, landowner on the Greenley drain, addressed council with his concerns of contamination in municipal drain. According to Weber, around one year ago, fungal sewage was found to be coming out of the drain. He reported it to the township and because of the fungal sewage coming out of the drain, off of the neighbours’ property, Weber doesn’t intend to allow the drain to cross his property. Weber reported the contamination to the Ministry of Environment and an Agriculture Officer came out to his property to take samples of the supposed contamination, which he has not heard back with test results yet. According to his delegation, chicken manure is being put on the top of the hill on Lot 33, and several of his neighbours have also complained about the improper manure storage and seeping.
Municipal staff ensured that those responsible for the contamination would be solely responsible for the cost of cleanup. Drainage Superintendent Wray Wilson then advised council that this complaint should be investigated further before they pass any motions. Notice will be given to all affected landowners about the Court of Revision to be held on April 18.