STRATHROY-CARADOC - Council voted with only Coun. Steve Pelkman opposed to rescind the Covid-19 vaccine policy for council, appointees, volunteers and staff.
That is despite both the union and non-union joint health and safety committees passing motions to request council keep the staff policy and review it later.
“As an employer, we have a responsibility for the protection of all our employees,” said director of human resources Doug Payne while presenting his report to council recommending the policies stay in effect.
“The mandatory vaccination has not hindered our efforts in getting good people,” he added.
“Seeing as we no longer have any provincial or public health mandates — and I hear what you’re saying, that vaccination is still encouraged. And I have no problem with us as a municipality sharing that information from the local public health unit encouraging employees and volunteers to remain, if they wish, update their vaccinations. However, I think that it is time for the municipality to remove this policy,” said Coun. Donna Pammer.
“If you’re one of the unfortunate people who get the long Covid, you won’t be able to come into work for a lengthy amount of time, so there are definitely financial implications along with this decision for our current employees,” said Pelkman.
Middlesex Centre, North Middlesex, Thames Centre and Southwest Middlesex still have vaccination policies in effect. Lucan Biddulph’s policy is in effect for any staff working at the community centre or arena.