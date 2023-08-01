It might be the middle of the season, but the West Lincoln Farmers’ Market is looking to shake things up in an effort to draw bigger crowds to the weekly event.
In August, Mary Anne Neufeld of Neufeld Family Farm will be hosting a free cooking lesson at the Tuesday market, making a meal from scratch using produce available from vendors on site.
Neufeld’s Aug. 15 lesson is part of an attempt to revitalize the market, said market co-ordinator Michelle Seaborn.
The market, which started in 2021 with a shortened season due to COVID-19 restrictions, has seen a small reduction in the number of vendors participating this season — down to 18 from last season’s 26. Seaborn said there are three more vendors joining the market later this season.
Following last year’s market season, Seaborn, who also manages Grimsby’s farmers’ market, said a dinner was held with vendors to ask them for their input on what to do to improve things for 2023.
One of the big changes, Seaborn said, was to move the market to Tuesdays from the original time slot on Fridays. With lots of events already planned for weekends, the hope was that more people would be incentivized to come out to a Tuesday market. It’s held weekly from 3 to 7 p.m. outside of the West Lincoln Community Centre.
One of the vendors, Colin Van Geest of Pump House Gardens, noted that turnout in general at the market is pretty low and it can be hard to justify going out every week, but, he said, they’re committed to the market.
“We don't want to be the vendor that doesn't show up because that hurts the whole market altogether … We probably average 12 transactions per market, which they're all fairly small transactions,” he said.
Fellow vendor Ken Brunaccioni of Dog Got It said there might be a learning curve for customers to understand what the market means for West Lincoln.
“I enjoy the market. I'm certainly sticking with it,” he said. “I just hope that we can get enough people to come out to keep the vendors engaged.”
Hosting more events to draw people in is part of the plan to encourage people to attend the market, according to Seaborn.
On July 25, the market held its first event, a collaboration with the West Lincoln Public Library called “Teddy Bear Picnic.”
Then, in August, Neufeld will attend for the free cooking lesson.
Neufeld is a teacher at Twenty Valley Public School in Vineland. Over the years, she said, her family’s farm has had animals, market crops and grain crops.
“Our oldest son is now taking over the animals,” she said. “My husband is mostly working with the market vegetables … I still do some of the background work and help them out where I can in summer.”
Her husband, Tom, is on the market’s steering committee. She joked that he volunteered her to host the class.
“He knows I enjoy cooking very much,” she said. “He basically volunteered me to do a demo so that people can see, using the fresh vegetables … they can come, and they pick them up and take them home and make some fresh food that's wholesome and tasty as well.”
Neufeld said she will be at both the Smithville and the Grimsby markets doing the lesson. She will prepare the meal in advance so people can try it, but also make it there live.
“I think it's important people really are thinking about buying local and seeing how you can pick up almost all the products at the market and be able to make a meal,” she said. “I think people are interested in recipes that are tried and true and that's how I do my cooking and baking. I always use the recipes from my mom and my mother-in-law and my grandmother. It's more old-world-style cooking.”
Especially during the pandemic, Neufeld said, people were more interested in cooking their own food then, and she hopes this free lesson will help reinspire those who may have lost their inspiration.
“I think it's important that we take the time to help to make the food that's grown locally and to really feed our families that way,” she said. “We're really big on family time. We always had family meals together. It's important to sit down together. And for us, we always find, whether it's with our family or with our friends, having a meal together, sharing a meal, that's when the relationships are built. And so for us, eating together and making food is a relationship-building process.”
Seaborn said that in order to have a good market, you need two critical things: good vendors and shoppers.
“If you've got good vendors, you tend to have good shoppers because they'll find you,” she said. “Word of mouth will spread and you'll bring friends.”
She’s hoping Neufeld’s class will help spread the word.