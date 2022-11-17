TEMISKAMING SHORES - Four members of the Temiskaming Palette and Brush Club have had their artwork accepted in the sixty-sixth annual Northern Ontario Art Association (NOAA) exhibition.
Artists Amber Elliott, Brenda Henderson, Laura Landers, and Irish Shields had their artwork accepted. There were ten members from the club who submitted works for the juried exhibition, said Temiskaming Palette and Brush Club member Brenda Henderson in an email.
Henderson and Shields were also recipients of awards given for their artworks.
The Passionate Painters of Sault Ste. Marie (c/o Kathy Godfrey) for Best Watercolour Award went to Henderson for her watercolour titled “Bee on the Balm."
Shields was awarded the Royal Lepage, Gordon Henderson Award for Best Composition for her oil painting titled “The Wedding Couple."
This year's juried exhibition was held by the Algoma Art Society from Sault Ste. Marie, and again due to Covid, the NOAA Exhibition this year is being presented virtually, Henderson stated, and added that the exhibition can be viewed on the NOAA website (www.noaa.ca) under the juried shows tab.
The judges for the sixty-sixth NOAA were Lucia O’Connor and Taimi Poldmaa. Ninety-nine entries had been received from 15 NOAA clubs, said Henderson. "After spending many hours studying the entries, they chose 38 pieces for the online exhibit. The judges prepared detailed critiques for all the entries, both selected and non-selected."
The sixty-seventh NOAA annual exhibition will be hosted by the Kirkland Lake Art Club in September 2023.
The Temiskaming Palette and Brush Club currently has artwork displayed and for sale at the Open Studio Libre and artworks for sale will continue to be available through the month of November.
The Temiskaming Palette and Brush Club will also be displaying artworks at the Temiskaming Art Gallery in January and February.