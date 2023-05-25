After a good drenching over the last few days, both the Municipality of Jasper and Jasper National Park will be lifting the fire ban.
The news was announced over social media on the morning of Wednesday, May 24.
“Rain showers from the last few days, combined with cooler temperatures in the forecast have reduced the likelihood of human-caused wildfire starts in the park,” the announcement read.
Campfires are once again permitted in campgrounds and public areas that have designated metal fire pits.
The fire danger rating is now low, and there are currently no active wildfires in Jasper National Park.
The weather forecast for the next several days is projected to have periods of rain with daytime highs only stretching into the low-to-mid 20s.
Smoke from wildfires in Western Canada is still visible and may affect visitors and residents, who should check the smoke forecast and air quality report before heading outdoors.
Parks Canada also offered these tips to prevent human-caused wildfires:
Campfires are only allowed in fire pits or boxes provided by Parks Canada. Campfires must be attended at all times.
People are still asked to be mindful of conditions and to report any wildfires, illegal campfires or suspicious smoke to Parks Canada Dispatch at 780-852-6155 or call 911.