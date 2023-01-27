Iqaluit city councillors have approved a contract for work they hope will move the city a step closer to repairing the washrooms and lobby at Arnaitok Arena.
The contract, costing $23,669.60, will see engineering firm EnGlobe Corp. perform a virtual site inspection and later write the tender for a call for proposals to construction companies to bid on the repair work.
Sumon Ghosh, the city’s director of engineering and capital planning, presented the request for decision to councillors Tuesday evening.
The city retained EnGlobe last year, but then put the project off until this year because tenders for the job came in over budget.
This year, $300,000 was put aside in the city’s capital plan for the repairs. Ghosh said he hopes the work will be done over the summer.
This work is part of a larger suite of repairs the city has planned for the arena.
In March last year, the city began the process of installing an ice plant with the goal of keeping the arena open year-round.
In an email Wednesday, city spokesperson Geoff Byrne said the ice plant work is being tendered, but no contract has been awarded yet and there’s no timeline set yet for installation.
The city has also had new accessible doors and and an elevator installed at the arena.