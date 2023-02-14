O’Connor Township, Ont. — Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland of the ruling Conservative party had to bow out for his appearance at O’Connor Township’s regular council meeting on Monday, but councillors had some current questions for the former longtime Conmee Township mayor.
Holland was attending the funeral of former longtime Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion in the Greater Toronto Area this week. O’Connor Township administration will be in touch with Holland’s office this week to reschedule.
Council had hoped to have Holland in attendance as they had questions involving the Ministry of Transportation with Cedar Creek flooding Highway 590 on Monday. They also wanted his thoughts on a retirement home that O’Connor would like to pursue as Holland was behind Conmee Township’s The Pines on Hume retirement home project that is still currently in the talking stages.
“They need to put some drains in (near Cedar Creek),” said O’Connor Mayor Jim Vezina. “Whenever (the MTO) goes in and puts that guardrail system in, it doesn’t allow the snow to get blown off.”
In finance news for O’Connor, council discussed transferring money from different funds, including reserve and deferred accounts, to deal with helipad, new hose, non-slip mats and disposal site costs.
Council also discussed the Northwestern Ontario Recreational Trails Association’s request for permission to use township roads, which O’Connor Coun. Alex Crane still had qualms with.
“I’m cautious about it, where are they going to park and we should talk to the people who live on the roads that are going to be affected by this,” Crane said. “They should at least be notified.”
Council decided to alert residents with a public notice in O’Connor’s The Cornerstone digital monthly newsletter.
Concerning endorsements, the gender affirming health-care act sent by the City of Thunder Bay was not endorsed by council with O’Connor Coun. John Sobolta indicating health-care money could be used more efficiently.
“I’ve been following up on this and looking at it. There’s a number of people that are opposed,” Sobolta said. “Seeing how so many things are being fast-tracked as compared to other medical stuff that’s necessary and not coming through. This wants to be pushed through, while other things aren’t even being addressed yet. I’ve talked to people in the township that have been waiting over a year and a half for cataract surgery.”
Council also announced the official opening of O’Connor’s outdoor rink celebration on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. where Holland is scheduled to be among the dignitaries attending.