With family and a large contingent of fellow Woodstock Police Force officers on hand, John Wetmore received his corporal stripes during a brief ceremony at the Woodstock's council-in-committee meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Chief Gary Forward and Sgt. Jeff Matthews oversaw the official promotion of Wetmore, an 11-year veteran of the force.
Forward praised Wetmore as an ethical officer dedicated to teamwork and cooperation. As a senior force member, the chief explained, Wetmore went out of his way to recognize good conduct in others.
"I met John Wetmore when I arrived in Woodstock as chief. I come to know John as a man who cares deeply about family and community," Forward said.
The chief said the force selected Wetmore for the single vacant corporal's position following the 2022 promotional process to fill an operational supervisor to the force's Integrated Enforcement Unit targeting illicit drugs and firearms. He will serve as supervisor for Platoon 4.
Forward said three senior officers applied for the one available corporal position.
"We are happy to communicate that all candidates performed admirably in the process and exceeded expectations," he said.
Mayor Art Slipp congratulated Wetmore on behalf of the mayor, council and Woodstock's citizens.
"It's particularly rewarding when we have residents who come back and join our force and advance through the ranks," he said.
Wetmore's wife Kim and children, Nicholas, Jocelyn and Malcolm, attended the meeting.