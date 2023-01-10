Mayor Allan Mayhew sees 2023 as a time to take care of business, but he admits some help from the Province will be needed to get some of it done with high costs.
“In a nutshell, there are some finished files that have to be targeted for completion,” said Mayhew.
“And this kind of bothers me. I don’t like leaving projects undone.”
The same issues affecting the world economy affect Southwest Middlesex: inflation, supply chain problems, skilled worker shortages.
These have contributed partly to the delayed opening of the newly-named Southwest Middlesex Recreation Centre in Glencoe. The latest update has the doors closed to the public with no ice times until the fall.
“However, work is progressing. And when you drive by now… you’ll see visual changes are now starting to appear, and we’re pleased with that,” said Mayhew.
The mayor reminded that along with a facelift, new dressing rooms for females, more accessibility, a front facelift and core mechanical upgrades, the building will be open summers for non-ice activities with the improved dehumidification in the summer.
“We look forward to an improved facility and a more vibrant facility,” he said.
While the arena work has been going on a while, shovels are now in the ground for two housing developments in north Glencoe that should give a boost to population growth and tax revenue.
“Infrastructure is pretty much in place… millions and millions of dollars have been spent. You can’t see it; it’s buried but it’s there. And we’re looking forward to seeing some bricks and mortar in both those developments in the spring,” said Mayhew.
And it is not just Glencoe that should see new things spring up.
“And again, I’m not bragging about an unfinished list but we have two arboretums — and both of these are located along Longwoods Road… one is in Mosa township and one is in Ekfrid township. We’ve got some work to do finishing that up: signage and we have some additional tree planting and replanting to do … so we can close the book on that,” said Mayhew.
Then there is the park in Wardsville.
Expected gravesites under part of it have it in dormant use right now. Southwest Middlesex cannot quickly get imaging devices needed to find historic misplaced church cemetery graves due to searches at former residential school sites in other areas of the country.
Right now, council is in a holding pattern on whether to put in new equipment at Little Kin Park or find a new playground home.
The decommissioned baseball diamond in Glencoe is now ripe for other recreation opportunities, said the mayor. He pointed to the 2000 project by the arena led by the Lions Club that built up the swimming pool, ball diamonds and soccer fields
“The Agricultural Society are really the founding fathers and mothers of that area and they donated a significant amount of land for those entities. So we’ll have a nice recreation hub there,” said Mayhew.
“But this (decommissioned) park in Glencoe… it’ll be put to some other good use. There’s sports like tennis and pickleball being considered, and perhaps picnic areas and even exercise equipment for adults perhaps. Those are all ideas that we will entertain. We’re not sure which direction we’re going to go.”
Appin’s new park will beat its neighbours to completion.
“The apparatuses are in and I would really like to see that caution tape removed very soon in order that children can work off some energy. I saw a couple of kids looking over the caution tape the other day, just eager to get on that equipment. I felt kind of bad; we just got to make sure we’ve got all the safety barriers in place,” said Mayhew.
Rough road conditions are still be resolved: River Road, Olde Drive East, and two tar chip roads in Melbourne and Glencoe where a new seal is being discussed.
This and other projects will not be cheap.
“Money talks. These costly infrastructure programs are required in regard to storm water management, sanitary waste, better water capacities in Appin, landfill compliance requirements are just some of them,” said Mayhew.
“And we need a provincial partner in these projects. We’ll be asking the Ontario government for their help and continuing an unreduced OMPF (Ontario Municipal Partnership Funding meant to help rural areas with smaller tax bases). It’s been shrinking over the years. The prices are going up and the funding’s been going down.”
“It’s my opinion that good health shouldn’t be dependent on our population density,” implored Mayhew.
He was well aware of any burden on local taxpayers, saying every $90,000 added to the budget could be a one percent increase in taxes.
“At the same time we don’t want to stand still,” said Mayhew, who applauded the new council on being engaged, serious and cooperative.