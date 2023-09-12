City council proclaimed November 2023 as ‘Be an Angel’ month at their September 11, 2023 meeting, to help promote fundraising for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation
Held annually, the ‘Be an Angel’ campaign is aimed at supporting local healthcare by gathering the necessary funds for much-needed medical equipment.
This year, the campaign has set a fundraising goal of $275,000 to acquire an ultrasound machine and other essential medical equipment for the Fort St. John Hospital and Peace Villa Residential Care Facility. In 2022, the foundation raised nearly one million dollars to help enhance patient care in the North Peace.
"By obtaining these vital resources, we aim to reduce patient waiting times and ensure that vital diagnostic procedures can be conducted promptly and conveniently, keeping patients close to their loved ones during their medical journey," wrote the foundation's Executive Director, Kelly Amboe, in a July 25, 2023 letter to city council, requesting the proclamation.
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca