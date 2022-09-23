WINGHAM – As part of the annual Huron County Welcoming Night campaign and celebration aimed at newcomers to the area and the country, Wingham hosted its evening at the Alice Munro Library, serving hot coffee and tea, soft drinks, and pizza to those who attended.
Gurpreet Singh, one of Wingham’s newest residents and new owner of the Circle K store on Josephine Street, welcomed newcomers and guests to the celebration, telling them of his journey to Canada and offering advice and guidance to those who had just arrived.
“This town is a really wonderful town,” Singh said. “We are very happy to be here as a family.”
Gurpreet and Harpreet are brothers who arrived in Harriston in 2015. For 2.5 years, they worked at Circle K there and learned the ropes. They then moved to Wingham, purchased the Josephine Street location, and were joined by their families.
Several people spoke at the welcoming gathering, some talking about their personal journeys, others telling stories of their trips to India, where the brothers are initially from.
Welcoming Week is an annual campaign and celebration to showcase the movement of communities striving to be more welcoming places for all, including immigrants.
This year’s Welcoming Week marks the 10th anniversary of what is now a global event. This is Huron County’s second year participating.
“It is a privilege for me to welcome everyone as we celebrate Welcoming Week 2022,” said Huron County Warden Glen McNeil. “We want to enable all of our new residents to enjoy everything that Huron County has to offer as we continue to thrive and support each other.”
About Welcoming International
Welcoming International is an initiative that consists of several programs: The Welcoming International Alliance of peer national networks supporting local actors to advance immigrant inclusion at the community level across the world, local-to-local learning exchanges, and technical assistance to national institutions on welcoming standards and strategies. Learn more about Welcoming International at welcominginternational.org.
About Huron County Immigration Partnership
Huron County’s Immigration Partnership is a collaboration of community members, organizations, and business partners from multiple sectors within the region working to create a welcoming community for newcomers. The collaboration’s partners represent settlement, health, housing, language, education, community services, municipalities, employment services, and more.