At their Jan. 10 meeting, Tudor and Cashel Township council discussed borrowing $400,000 from their financial institution if it is needed to cover township expenses until all the taxes are collected for the 2023 fiscal year. Council voted to pass this bylaw to borrow this money if required.
Mayor Dave Hederson introduced this bylaw, 2023-02, at the Jan. 10 meeting of Tudor and Cashel council. Municipalities are permitted to borrow money to cover expenses until all the taxes are collected for the year under the Municipal Act.
“It is extremely unlikely we will need to borrow given our cash position but it’s good to have it in place in case we ever need it. It’s not something new and has been brought before previous councils and approved,” he says.
Councillor Brent Taylor asked what if any rationale there was behind the $400,000 figure, to which Carrol replied there was none, and that they hadn’t borrowed against this type of loan since 2008. Therefore, with no further questions or discussion, council voted to pass bylaw 2023-02.
Next up, council looked at bylaw 2023-03, to provide for the Interim Tax Rate and late payment charges. Hederson said this was standard operating procedure and that the interim tax billing was based on 50 per cent of a taxpayer’s prior year tax.
“We need to pass this bylaw and collect interim taxes at the end of March so as not to end up in a situation where we need to borrow under the bylaw we just passed,” he says.
Hederson then opened up the floor for any questions or discussion, which there was none. Hederson had a comment however, about the interest rate for overdue taxes being 1.25 per cent, and asked Carrol about the possibility of raising it. Carrol informed him that the rate was fixed under the Municipal Act and that any changes were not possible unless the Act itself was amended. She further added that any person that refrains from paying their taxes for over two years will have their property sold by the township under a tax sale to recoup the outstanding taxes.
Council subsequently voted to pass bylaw 2023-03, and they then proceeded on to other matters.