The Town of Swan Hills Operations Department has had a hectic summer this year, with planned projects, wildfire-related emergency management and structure damage mitigation duties, and regular seasonal activities. The Grizzly Gazette spoke with John Gibbons, Director of Operations for the Town of Swan Hills, to determine which projects the Town has been working on this summer and what is scheduled for the rest of the season.
The beginning of the season included the usual spring tasks for Public Works employees, managing the spring runoff, culvert cleaning, and street sweeping. As May progressed, there was a significant uptick in wildfire activity in the province, including in the Swan Hills area, culminating in an eight-day evacuation for the Town of Swan Hills. PW employees remained in town during this time, putting in gruelling hours as part of the Town’s emergency response efforts. The PW crew was then called back into action the day after the evacuation order was lifted to repair a water main break that had been discovered.
In June, PW did some phenomenal work in Devonian Park downtown, filling the empty concrete forms with soil and assisting with the installation of trees and landscaping efforts. They also installed the park’s benches, signs, garbage bins, and bike racks. There is still some work to do; PW will be addressing drainage issues that have occurred in the park’s largest planting bed that appear to be caused by a clay deposit underneath the soil.
PW has also been working on pothole patching and road tarring, and they have completed the first half of the biannual fire hydrant flushing and testing.
Unfortunately, the PW crew has been working short-handed this season with a vacant operator and supervisor position. As such, they are a bit behind of where they would like to be; typically, they would have completed the sidewalk and crosswalk painting for the Town by the end of July and be working on the scheduled sewer flushing, but these projects are still ongoing.
The reservoir upgrade project appears to be approaching completion. The new generator is functional and capable of running the system’s water pumps. The project is waiting on the installation of the fire water pump, which should be completed in early September.
The Town has also contracted a company to replace the catch basins at the bottom of the hill on Pan Am St. and at the bottom of Freeman Drive. They will also replace the associated culverts that run under the streets at these locations. The company is scheduled to be in Swan Hills by August 15 and have the project completed (including repairing the asphalt and concrete afterward) by the end of the month.