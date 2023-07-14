NORTH PERTH – The Municipality of North Perth issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) from qualified professional consultants to complete aquatic facility drawings for the Listowel Kinsmen Pool located in Memorial Park at 455 Royal Street East. The request for proposal closed at the beginning of June, and the municipality received four submissions.
At its July 10 meeting, Jeff Newell, manager of facilities, gave an overview of the proposals for council’s consideration.
“There was quite a wide range of experience, proof of abilities, and their work plan, project approach and pricing,” explained Newell.
Next, evaluations were conducted separately by four municipal staff members from the facilities and programs departments based on a set criteria.
“Following the conclusion of the evaluation process it was unanimously determined that architects Tillmann Ruth Robinson Inc.’s submission was the top proposal with a score of 73.25 out of 100,” stated the report.
Staff recommended rewarding the request for the proposal to Tillmann Ruth Robinson Inc.
The department allocated $50,000 in the 2023 capital budget for this project. The highest scoring bid came in at $59,850 excluding HST, which resulted in a $9,850 or 19.7 per cent budget deficit.
“As much as it is over budget we feel that… there has been savings in other capital projects that would certainly offset this overage that we have on this project,” explained Newell.
Mayor Todd Kasenberg then asked what the extent of the drawings would be. To which Newell replied that it would be the pool itself, as it needs to meet accessibility requirements, but also brings into consideration the pool building as well as parking.
“It’s a very extensive one, it’s not just the pool itself – we have to replace the entire facility. So the drawings would be conceptual based on that kind of framework.”
The council of North Perth awarded the RFP for the aquatic facility drawings to architects Tillmann Ruth Robinson Inc.