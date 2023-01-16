As the demand for its services continues to increase rapidly, a local homeless shelter is quickly outgrowing its facility.
Located in downtown Chatham, Hope Haven has recently announced it has begun searching for a new building that can best accommodate the rise in homelessness and poverty in the community.
According to Hope Haven General Manager Loree Bailey, when Hope Haven began offering day services in 2020, six to 12 people were coming daily. She said that quickly increased to 20 to 30 people a day and now is averaging 60 to 70 people a day.
Bailey said there were 12,000 visits to the shelter to access day services in 2021. She highlighted the number nearly doubled to 20,000 in 2022.
“It’s kind of been a realization that’s hit us on the head that we have to do something,” said Bailey. “When we look at the cost of living right now, we know that these numbers are not going down, so we have to do something so we can serve all of the people that really need us.”
Bailey said people accessing services aren’t just experiencing homelessness.
“We’re not just seeing people who are experiencing homelessness,” Bailey said. “Some people are coming that maybe don’t have heat or water or the ability to shower or cook a meal.”
She said people need basic things, from food and warmth, which most of us take for granted.
While admitting Hope Haven is currently in a great position, Bailey said a more modern facility, with a working kitchen, showers and bathroom facilities, would better accommodate the influx of people using the services.
“We know that our building is an older building, and we know that if we were bigger, we could serve even more people,” she said. “If we had something that was a little bit newer, a little bit more cost-efficient to maintain, then we could be putting more resources into the services that we offer.”
Bailey said Hope Haven has not physically started looking for a new building, but they have realized a peak in numbers.
“Unfortunately, it’s an older building, and it has limitations,” said Bailey.
She added Hope Haven would prefer to remain in downtown Chatham to ensure the convenience of those accessing services.
While the shelter is currently partnered with the municipality, allowing for paid employment for some staff, daily operational costs for programs are paid for by Hope Haven through donations from the local community.
Bailey said Hope Haven would welcome any potential support from community partners willing to help.
“I think anything at this point is going to require creativity and definitely partnerships,” she said. “We’ll look at any idea because we want to make sure that we have a sustainable building that can manage the number of people that are coming in.”
In February 2021, Hope Haven received 1,038 visits. The shelter offers free laundry, showers, meals, emergency clothing and groceries, haircuts, telephone and internet.
“No appointment necessary. We are always happy to see you,” said Bailey.