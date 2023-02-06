The Saskatchewan Health Authority says one of its employees was caught stealing from long-term care residents' trust accounts.
The employee, who was based in Meadow Lake, stole $15,636 from several residents over the course of two and a half years, between 2016 and 2018.
The SHA says the issue was first reported through an internal whistleblower report.
The former Prairie North Regional Health Authority reviewed the records and confirmed that the money had been stolen.
The employee was then fired, and the matter was reported to the RCMP.
The former employee was arrested and charged in March 2022, then pleaded guilty paid restitution to the SHA as ordered by the court.
The SHA says it has now "increased internal controls surrounding purchases made on behalf of residents," according to a public report, and considers the matter concluded.
This is the third time the SHA has reported a loss of public money since 2020.
In the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year, the SHA reported that an employee had amended their time cards such that they were overpaid for time not worked. This cost the SHA $169,986; the employee was fired.
In the second quarter of 2020, the SHA reported that an employee had "misappropriated public money and misused public property" to the tune of $89,796 in 2017. That employee was fired and reported to the RCMP, and was ultimately found guilty of defrauding the SHA.