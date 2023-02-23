Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s second invasion of Ukraine. Read Brendan Burke’s two-part series on how the Peterborough area has welcomed refugees fleeing the war in The Examiner on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday night, Peterborough residents will mark one year since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine by attending a candlelit vigil at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, at 406 Parkhill Rd. E.
The vigil, dubbed Peterborough will Stand With Ukraine, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., organized by the Ukrainian Community of Peterborough and the Kawarthas, in association with the local non-profit organization’s national umbrella network, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC).
Formed last year, the local group strives to spread the culture and traditions of Ukraine locally while supporting newcomers and refugees by instilling a sense of belonging for those who have been forced to flee the war-torn country. During Christmas time, the group organized an event at Peterborough Square, welcoming newcomers to celebrate the holiday.
Friday’s event will feature a candle-lit vigil, followed by a moment of silence. Afterwards, poetry, written by a Ukrainian newcomer, will be read, and a violist member of the Peterborough Symphony Orchestra with Ukrainian roots will perform.
“We’re just going to be there, coming together as a community to recognize that we stand strong and we have not fallen because of that strength despite these difficult times, so we’re going to celebrate that,” said Olena Shtepa, vice-president of the association.
Attendees of the Peterborough vigil are encouraged to bring their own Ukrainian flags for the ceremony.
The UCC is inviting all Canadians from coast to coast to mark the one-year anniversary of the war by holding candle-lit vigils across the country.
The traditional Ukrainian music, along with the poetry, is meant to uplift spirit as the devastating war continues overseas. The candle-lit vigil will allow residents to reflect on the past year and the immense impact of the war, which has resulted in thousands of casualties and torn millions of families apart.
Shtepa said the event will also act as a space to support Ukrainians who may be grappling with ramifications of the war, as many newcomers to the Peterborough area still have family members living amid the turmoil in Ukraine.
“We want to make available some material for people to know who to call. There’s a kids’ helpline for mental health. It’s hard to gauge how people are doing but I’m sure they’re going through a lot, so we want to make sure that that material is also available for them to take. We just plan to scan the room and see how people are feeling,” Shtepa said, adding that the focus of the event is to “come together” and be “strong together,” while checking in on attendees by asking them simple yet important questions, including “How are you doing? Who is back home?”
For Ukrainian-born Shtepa, who moved to Canada in 2001, the vigil holds personal importance.
Her mother and father fled the war in August — leaving the city of Cherkassy, south of Kyiv — but her aunts and cousins remain in Ukraine.
“For me, this event is recognition that this atrocity is still happening in Ukraine and I think the world needs to be reminded that it’s still going on. It’s hard to process that there’s still fighting and ongoing atrocities, but there’s hope that people are coming together and the unbreakable spirit of the Ukrainian people shines through. There’s hope. We feel a strong force behind us as Ukrainians and more shines through as more people come together as a community here.”
According to Shtepa, several Ukrainian refugees are currently staying at a local motel in Peterborough after arriving in Canada on Thursday — waiting to be connected with housing and, eventually, employment.
Shtepa expects many of the newcomers to attend the candle-lit vigil on Friday.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.