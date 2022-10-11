With loud live music, interesting exhibitions, rib-tickling comedy shows and a flurry of Halloween events on offer, there's more than enough to keep North Shore folks entertained between now and next Sunday.
Here's our full roundup of events that are worth making time for between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16:
Canyon Frights
With Halloween-themed games, daily scavenger hunts, and a frightening fit-out of Instagram story worthiness, Canyon Frights – the autumnal event taking place at Capilano Bridge – is the ultimate way to kick off the spooky season. Halloween enthusiasts are advised to book tickets in advance, while annual pass holders are required to reserve their spaces online.
From Oct. 14, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. For more information and tickets, visit the park website.
Angela-Manuel Davis at Salted Cycle
Looking for a new and exciting way to work up a sweat? Ditch the gym this week and instead try your hand at spinning. With Los Angeles-based, international Nike athlete and motivational coach Angela Manuel-Davis at its helm – who has worked with the likes of Beyonce and David Beckham, no less – Salted Cycle is a sure-fire sweat sesh. Davis will be instructing four rides over the course of the weekend.
Oct. 15-16, Salted Cycle. For more information and to join the wait list, visit the Salted Cycle site.
Gold Dust Gypsy and Perfectly Pretty
Fans of Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty rejoice, for much-loved cinema-house the Rio Theatre is hosting a live music tribute to the two timeless icons. Well-known tribute artists Dave D. as Tom Petty and Raphael Roquemore as Stevie Nicks will be taking on the roles with all the musical talent, shawl-dancing, tambourine crashing and on-stage chemistry as their real life counterparts.
Oct. 14, Rio Theatre. Tickets and more information can be found on the theatre's website.
North Shore Art Crawl
With a focus on highlighting impressive, local talent, the North Shore Art Crawl partners with North Vancouver galleries, community centres, businesses and art schools for its annual festival. Works from local artists span all creative realms, including jewellery, pottery, graphic design, sculpture, painting and photography, and make for an interesting, creative way to while away the weekend.
Oct. 14-16. For information on times, tickets, venues and more, visit the event's official page.
Enter Shikari
Blow the cobwebs off a mid-week work day with a spot of live music, and a raucous rock gig at that. British four-piece band Enter Shikari are hitting Vancouver as part of their North America tour, and will be bringing hits from their latest album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible to the Rickshaw Theatre starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Oct. 12, Rickshaw Theatre. Tickets can be bought via the band's website.
Bad Parent
Fans of CBC sitcom Kim's Convenience will enjoy the latest comedy brainchild to come from its creator Ins Choi: Bad Parent. The Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre production serves up a refreshingly honest take on parenting young kids, that will leave your ribs tickled and your spirits raised.
Oct. 13-23, Historic Theatre. Visit The Cultch website for tickets and showtimes.
Pop! Pop!
Trying to keep the little ones entertained without restoring to screen time? On Friday the Presentation House Theatre will be hosting a production that combines theatre, glitzy costumes, puppets and underwater education – perfect for kids aged two to four.
Oct. 14, Presentation House Theatre. For times, tickets and more information, click here.
51@51: Collected Works
If you have never visited the Rennie before, now is a good a time as any. Collected Works is the final exhibition to be housed in the historic Wing Sang building, and the space is getting a send-off in style. The farewell exhibition features fifty-one artworks by thirty-six prominent artists, some of which have never before been exhibited in Canada. All-encompassing, it showcases the breadth of real estate and art aficionado Bob Rennie's collection.
On until Nov. 12, Rennie museum. For further information on the exhibit visit the museum's website.
Art Immortal
A unique interactive experience that puts a futuristic spin on the standard scarefest has just touched down at the Beaumont Studios, brought by the creators of Psycho Circus, Tours of the Recently Deceased and Shattered. A culmination of escape room, exhibition and live performance, the live gallery event is an interesting journey to the unnerving world of AI.
Oct. 13-31, Beaumont Studios. For more information and tickets, click here.
Fela Kuti: Music is the Weapon
The Polygon Gallery is hosting a screening of documentary film Fela Kuti: Music is The Weapon, a deep dive into the expansive and multi-faceted career of Nigerian musician, composer, activist and Pan-Africanist Fela Kuti. The thought-provoking film will be followed by a talkback with Toyin Kayo-Ajayi, founder of community organization Kara-Kata Afrobeat Society of Canada.
Oct. 13, The Polygon. For showtimes and more information on the event, visit The Polygon's website.
For more local happenings, click through to our events calendar.