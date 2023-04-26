The aim is to reduce barriers and give as many children as possible the opportunity to experience the joy and benefit of dance and movement.
Taryn Klassen, director of open and provincial programs, explained, “Alberta Ballet is offering free outreach classes to communities throughout Alberta. We are looking to widen the access for young children to try or experience dance classes that may not otherwise have an opportunity to do so. We have partnered with George Davidson Elementary School to offer this pilot program directly to the students. All the students, Grades 1 through 6, are getting to try ballet classes during their school time.”
Barriers such as cost, transportation and buying equipment and apparel can prevent many children from experiencing activities they might like to try. Coming into the school and offering a dance experience allows more children a chance to try dance.
Klassen trained at Alberta Ballet School and performed with the Alberta Ballet company. She is now a teacher while also working in provincial and recreational programming.
“The joy and benefit that I experienced as a dancer,” said Klassen, “hopefully we are bringing that to as many kids as possible.”
George Davidson principal Tricia Unreiner said most students at the school wouldn’t be able to have access to this type of programming.
“I feel so happy this has happened to us. It gives an opportunity for our students to have access to an amazing dancer.”
While there has been some pushback from a few older kids, said Unreiner, overall they are enjoying it and the program has been a success.
“Our teachers love having Paul (Chambers, Alberta Ballet instructor) here instructing the kids. Even some of our kids that struggle with their gross motor skills are participating and wanting to take this in. Dance isn’t for everyone, but I think it’s about having an open mind and trying something new. That’s what we want to offer our kids, something brand new.”