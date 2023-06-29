At EZ Grow Farms in Langton, there are fields of berry plants that need tending.
But as smoke from forest fires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec caused hazy skies and poor air quality in Haldimand-Norfolk, farmer Dusty Zamecnik had the bulk of his workforce inside the greenhouse this week, where it may still be hot, but at least the air is not full of harmful pollutants.
“There’s a lot of work to be done outside right now that we are putting secondary,” Zamecnik told The Spectator.
“Let’s stay inside for as long as we can until things clear up.”
Air quality inside the greenhouse is helped by fans that keep air circulating, Zamecnik said.
“There is a lot of air being exchanged, which is fortunate for both the plants and the people,” he said.
When fieldwork is unavoidable, EZ Grow helps its employees — including a contingent of temporary foreign workers from Jamaica — stay cool and ward off the harmful effects of smoke exposure by setting up a plethora of portable water stations and handing out masks as needed.
“With the days longer, we’re trying to start earlier in the day to be done earlier in the day as well,” Zamecnik said.
On a bright and cool morning, workers may start at 6 a.m. and call it quits by 3 p.m.
“It’s the battle that every manual labour-intensive industry has to go through this spring,” Zamecnik said of his farm’s efforts to beat the heat and smog.
“Very soon, we’re going to be 100 per cent outdoors. And in doing these little things along the way, hopefully it creates a safe environment for our people without long-term respiratory effects and makes sure the jobs get done in an efficient way.”
On Wednesday, the local health unit issued an advisory about poor air quality in the area, noting even low concentrations of wildfire smoke can be harmful, especially for those who work outside and residents with respiratory or heart issues.
“Outdoor activities should be stopped,” the health unit advised.
Residents who must be outside should drink plenty of water and stay cool, and ideally wear a well-fitted respirator-type mask.
“Monitor outdoor workers regularly for signs or symptoms,” the health unit said. “If workers are feeling unwell, move inside and contact a health-care provider if necessary.”
Health officials say even short-term exposure to wildfire smoke can have harmful effects, including impaired brain function.
Zamecnik commiserated with farm workers who are in the fields picking the last of this year’s asparagus crop or the first of the sweet cherries.
Farmers will have to get creative should wildfire smoke become an annual challenge, he added.
“If this is something that’s going to be happening every year, we have to start contemplating how we can do things different,” Zamecnik said.
“This is something that we as employers have to look at for our people, and as farmers to keep food on the shelf.”
Along with creating breathing problems for farm workers and livestock, the smoke has a deleterious affect on the crops themselves. Hazy skies mean less direct sunlight on the fields, which can delay ripening and harvest.
“Definitely not ideal. Plants this time of year, they can’t take enough sun right now,” Zamecnik said.