MILDMAY – In 1873, Conrad Liesemer opened his hardware store in Mildmay. Now, 150 years later, there’s still a hardware store at the same location – not just the same community but the same corner (larger than the original store, though) – and it’s still owned and operated by Liesemers – Pete, the owner, is fourth generation, and his son Jared, the operator, is fifth generation.
The store is the oldest Home Hardware in Canada.
The 150th anniversary celebration took place over three days, June 15-17, during which friends and neighbours were invited to come and enjoy refreshments and delicious smoked beef brisket on a bun (by donation – proceeds going to Saugeen Hospice).
The official ribbon cutting took place June 15 at 11 a.m. and included a celebration cake.
Of course, there were plenty of anniversary sale specials – barbecue grills and lots more.
A company history provided by the family records that it all started when Conrad Liesemer, 16, and his brother Peter, 14, left Germany and moved to Boston, Mass., where they went to work for a wealthy farmer.
The farmer paid Conrad $1,000 to take the place of his son in the army during the American Civil War – which, fortunately, ended soon after.
Conrad kept the money and moved to Canada, where he purchased a hardware store in Ayton in 1871; two years later, he relocated the store to Mildmay.
One of his sons (Conrad had 16 children) took over in 1895 and continued until 1961, when two of his sons, Lloyd and Harvey “Jiggs” Liesemer took over ownership. They became charter members of the Home Hardware group in 1964. Only a handful of the original stores still exist.
Peter, the present owner, said in the history that he grew up above the store; the store was both home and playground. His brother Dave is owner of Brantford Home Hardware.
Although the store is in the same location, with the same family in charge, it’s changed to meet the needs of the community. From a store that served mostly farmers, it’s adapted to serve the present generation, including online sales.
The store is thriving, despite challenges over the years – rebuilding after the fire in 1965, surviving the high interest rates of the early 1970s, and reopening after the collapse of the store’s roof in 2013. That led to a four-month closure.
Jared, whose career plans are to follow the family’s tradition, said, in response to the great turnout at the anniversary celebration, “I’d like to thank everyone for their continued support over the years.”
Today’s inventory includes everything customers would expect from a thoroughly modern hardware store – from barbecues to bicycles, smokeless fire pits to housewares – along with small-town service and friendly smiles. Check it out - call 519-367-5314, or visit the store at 98 Elora St., Mildmay (or electronically at www.homehardware.ca).