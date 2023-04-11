The City of Toronto has announced plans for an early opening of seasonal park washrooms and water fountains.
In a news release on Thursday, April 6, the City of Toronto said that beginning this spring until fall, there will be 128 seasonal park washrooms and more than 700 water fountains available to the public.
The City of Toronto allocates about $180 million for all maintenance, staffing and operation of approximately 1,500 parks annually. This includes the opening and maintenance of seasonal park washrooms, the news release said.
Earlier this year, Toronto Council approved $2.8 million in additional investment to ensure seasonal washrooms and drinking fountains are available to the public as soon as the weather permits them be opened.
Based on the available weather forecast, this year, staff are expecting the earliest ever openings of park washrooms—around mid-April.
The washrooms are also expected to be open later in the fall than usual. This extension also comes with improved peak season operating hours for park washrooms (open until 10 p.m. this summer) and for park permits and events that run past 10 p.m.