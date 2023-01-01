Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools staff say they are aware of the deteriorating conditions of the Gabriola Elementary School playing field and are considering cancelling rental contracts to “ensure field health.”
In addition to school use, the field is available to the public through rental contracts with the school district when possible, district staff told the Sounder.
“From time to time, there are unauthorized uses of the soccer field – as goes for all of our school locations,” district staff said. “Whenever it is an organized, scheduled use of a field, we do require a rental contract to be in place.”
The Gabriola Island Soccer Association is one community group, with a contract, who uses the field regularly, up to seven days a week between practices and games, D’Arcy Boulton, a coach with the association told the Parks and Open Spaces Advisory Committee at its Nov. 28 meeting. The association requested that the Regional District of Nanaimo investigate the potential for the fields at Rollo McLay to be used for soccer as the school field is the only option available currently.
The school field “could do with a bit of a rest,” Boulton said at the POSAC meeting. One parent with a child registered in soccer said at a November game the field looked like a mud pit.
School district staff said they are aware of the state of the field and receive nearly bi-weekly updates from residents, coaches and the school, updates that are shared with maintenance managers.
While the field undergoes yearly maintenance including fertilizing twice a year, top dressing in the summer, aeration, mowing and watering, the field, and all district fields, are not drained, staff said, and wet conditions could mean the field can’t sustain both school and community use. The school district can decide to cancel community use to keep the field in better order for school use.
“The facilities department shall be the sole judge of the condition of the playing fields but will expect the renter to exercise judgment in the use of the fields during inclement weather,” the district rental agreement states. If fields are not considered usable, rental groups can request refunds.
“Consideration for rental cancelation to ensure field health is being more seriously considered,” district staff told the Sounder.