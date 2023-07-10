Returning campers renewed acquaintances, and first-timers began making new friends and memories of their own as Kenesserie Camp welcomed its first group of children and young teens for the 2023 season on Sunday.
But what the first wave of campers probably need to learn is the amount of last-minute work and preparations staff had to make just to be able to open the summer season on time.
Kenesserie management and staff were forced to make major renovations to the facility just three weeks before the 2023 opening week after an inspector from Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit ordered several buildings and outdoor amenities to be closed.
Kenesserie Camp officials were notified that they couldn’t use several buildings suddenly deemed to be inside the stable slope zone.
The Public Health inspector determined the dining hall, three cabins and staff lounge, along with the Vesper Point outdoor chapel and campfire pit, were all inside or on the edge of the bluff danger zone and were immediately deemed unusable.
Kenesserie management was notified of the closure mandate on June 15, leaving staff just three weeks to take alternative measures to prepare for the scheduled July 9 opening.
Dan Richards, executive director at Kenesserie Camp, said he is “proud of how we responded and solved this situation.”
Management rented a commercial kitchen trailer and purchased large tents to replace the dining hall closure.
The cabin facilities are built in pairs, so the closure is the equivalent of losing six cabins, leaving the camp with just eight still available. To compensate for the cabin space loss, staff repurposed the field house for additional sleeping quarters. The closest of these buildings is approximately 30 feet from the bluff.
Richards said the bluff safety issue is a high priority for Kenesserie management as long-term plans have already been discussed with the intent to relocate or build new structures in the near future.
But the staff was thrown a curve with the unexpected decision from Public Health to permanently close the structures just three weeks before the 2023 season.
Municipality of Chatham-Kent building inspectors and Public Health attended the campground last August, taking measurements and using a drone to document the bluff area and buildings.
Another inspection was conducted in late May, but there was no indication anything was amiss until the Public Health inspector returned on June 15 with the orders to close the buildings on edge or inside the ‘three-to-one’ bluff safety ratio.
Emails were sent to parents the last week of June, and a virtual question-and-answer session was held on June 30, hoping to ease the anxiety created by Public Health’s mandate. The email stated that Kenesserie staff has “already implemented some required elements to more than meet this challenge.
“We’ll take every measure necessary to make the transition as seamless as possible and to maintain the joy and excitement that Kenesserie is known for. Our main priority is always the happiness, safety and enrichment of your children,” the email read.
Weekly registration was capped at 70 this summer, so no pre-registered campers will lose their spots.
There is no price tag on the cost of the last-minute renovations or how the unexpected expenses can be recouped.
Kenesserie is a Christian-based camp for ages 5-15 with weekly six-day sessions from Sunday to Friday throughout the summer.
The camp employs between 25 and 30 local youth and young adults.
Kenesserie is a not-for-profit registered charity as the Kenesserie Camp Corporation owns the facility and is an incorporated ministry of the United Church of Canada.