Canadian Army reserve members will be training on signals work in Rockwood Park this weekend, and they are offering a chance to get a peek at some of the equipment that goes into it.
The 37 Signal Regiment is offering a pop-up educational stand for the public July 29 near Fisher Lake, according to a press release. Signal units are tasked with setting up dedicated communications networks during an operation, including wireless communication, radio and internet, according to the release.
"We are looking to give the public more awareness about who we are and what signalers in the Canadian Armed Forces do," Sgt. Joseph Jackson said in an emailed statement. "[The unit] provides secure and cutting-edge communications, enabling Canadian Armed Forces leaders to exercise effective command and control in a variety of environments and conditions."
The pop-up will feature a Medium Support Vehicle System truck with equipment for communications, and the public will be able to tour the truck and get a look at the equipment, according to spokesperson Lieutenant Jordan Mitchell.
The 37 Signal Regiment is part of 37 Canadian Brigade Group, which is the army reserve for New Brunswick and Newfoundland. Mitchell said these are fully-qualified Canadian Armed Forces members who work on a part-time basis.
The popup is running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.