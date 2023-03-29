The petition, launched by town resident Elizabeth Dolman on March 17, aims to block the passage of a borrowing bylaw for a multimillion-dollar construction loan, pending a referendum on the loan, Dolman told Shootin’ the Breeze.
“We don’t have enough information” about the curling rink project, Dolman said, questioning the potential tax implications and calling for more attention to other civic priorities, namely housing.
“Curling is a wonderful thing … but people can’t move here for jobs because there’s no place to live,” she continued. “The town’s known this for at least 20 years, and they’ve made plans here and there. But they haven’t done anything yet.”
The petition is the latest development in a long-running and hotly contentious debate about whether or not to build a new rink and where to build it.
The town’s existing curling rink at 837 Main St. is at the end of its working life, according to structural studies dating back at least to 2008.
The mortar holding up its brick façade is riven with cracks that stand out against the building’s gleaming white exterior.
A hole roughly the size of a man’s fist has opened up near the bottom of the wall between the rink and the Huddleston Senior Citizen Centre to the east. Coun. Gary Cleland, who gave the Breeze a tour of the facility, said meltwater constantly floods the rink’s ice sheets between snowfalls. And when there’s no snow on the ground, curlers often have to sweep up windblown dirt.
“The town has to decide if it wants curling in Pincher Creek. It’s that simple,” Cleland said, stressing that the rink’s structural defects and poor insulation significantly add to the club's insurance and heating costs.
The rink is owned and operated by the Pincher Creek Curling Club at its own expense. The club’s roughly 150 members, roughly evenly split between the town and neighbouring MD, had raised around $100,000 toward the new rink as of Friday, March 24, according to outgoing president Glenda Kettles.
Cleland said the rink hums with activity throughout the week, especially because the club routinely hosts classes from Matthew Halton and St. Michael’s high schools in town and Livingstone School in Lundbreck. The club welcomes curlers of all ages, but Cleland noted that its social events are a huge draw among seniors.
Council narrowly passed a resolution Feb. 13 to build a new rink at the Community Recreation Centre at 942 Hyde St., to be renamed the CRC and Events Centre if the build goes ahead. The borrowing bylaw, still before council, was given the first of three readings at chambers Feb. 27.
Second and third readings were not listed on council’s March 27 agenda.
Few of the project’s vital details have been made public as of Tuesday, including a detailed cost estimate, according to an FAQ page on the town’s website.
There is no plan for what happens at the old curling rink after the building comes down, nor information about the financial implications for the town and tax implications for residents, the FAQ page says.
Pincher Creek holds about $3.5 million in debt as of the new year — roughly $1.85 million for the town’s early learning centres and around $1.65 million for Pincher Creek RCMP’s current headquarters at 1369 Hunter St., according to finance director Wendy Catonio.
That burden represents just under one-quarter of the town’s allowable debt limit of about $15 million, which the Municipal Government Act caps at 150 per cent of a municipality’s most recent annual revenue. For context, Catonio said the town’s current debt load is unremarkable compared to regional municipalities.
If passed, the borrowing bylaw would authorize council to take out a loan for up to $4 million in estimated construction costs for the curling rink build. The town would then be obligated to pay down whatever amount it draws on the loan.
The town has meanwhile applied for a federal grant that could cover up to 60 per cent of the build. Tristan Walker, the town and MD’s energy project lead, said he hoped for a decision by the grant funder sometime this summer.
Town council in 2017 committed $1.25 million to match the curling club’s hoped-for grant through the province’s Community Facility Enhancement Program. The grant didn’t come through, and council has included the $1.25 million commitment in subsequent budgets.
The $1.25 million was always intended to be financed through a loan rather than the town’s capital reserves, Catonio explained.
Coun. Maker Barber, a longtime supporter of the build, told council last month that the curling club would contribute $200,000 through fundraising efforts, adding that the club would donate its ice plant, which Barber said was worth $500,000.
Barber also said the MD would probably kick in some money. Reeve Rick Lemire later told the Breeze that MD council discussed that possibility in a joint session with town council, but the MD hasn’t made any financial commitments.
In order to be successful, Dolman’s petition would have to satisfy a number of conditions listed in the Municipal Government Act.
Petitions to council need signatures from 10 per cent of municipal residents, which amounts to roughly 360 people in Pincher Creek, according to the 2021 census.
The petition would have to come to Angie Lucas, the town’s new chief administrative officer, no later than March 30. Lucas would then have 45 days to decide if the petition satisfies the MGA’s requirements.
If the petition holds up, council would have to either scrap the curling rink build or put the borrowing bylaw to a town referendum.
If the petition fails, council could pass the borrowing bylaw and move ahead with the project, according to Lucas’s latest report to council.
Council unanimously voted Monday to receive for information a brief explainer about the petition process given at chambers by outgoing CAO Laurie Wilgosh. Around 35 people had come to watch the meeting, but council scarcely discussed the petition at all.
As of Tuesday, 350 people had signed the petition. Dolman has said she will continue to collect signatures until Thursday, March 30.