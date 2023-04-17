On April 10th, Saskatchewan’s Water Security Advisory put out an advisory that there was the potential for ice jamming for several rivers in the province, including the Qu’Appelle River, “..following recent rapid melting and runoff. Ice jams increase the risk for potential localized flooding as they disrupt normal flows and can cause water to breach embankments.”
“While ice jams are not uncommon at this time of year, higher than previously predicted water flows have been recorded or are expected on Swift Current creek, the Moose Jaw river, the Qu’Appelle river and the Wood river and ice is still present on these watercourses.”
The WSA said they would manage flows, “ however, this will not reduce the risk of ice jamming.” They warned the public to be aware there could be possible flooding upstream due to ice jamming and the exercise caution, “as ice jams can be highly dynamic resulting in rapid changes in water levels — under no circumstances should anyone venture out onto an ice jam.”
This time of year, fluctuations in weather can give a person thermo-whiplash. Last week this area was snow-covered, with nighttime temperatures dipping down to -25, followed by daytime temps over +15 in less than a week. Today it’s a balmy +8, and a mix of rain and snow is expected tomorrow.
Following the river, we drove along the valley floor, starting East on Highway 6 and heading west along Highway 99. In 2011, postdiluvian, the valley floor looked like a giant lake. Today, you can see the river and the different water levels as it winds across the valley.
In the east, the water appears lower, becoming noticeably higher the further west you travel. Under the old Highway 6 bridge, water flows around and over what looks like an iceberg mass beneath. The ice is in various degrees of erosion.
When I get to the Craven Dam, I luck out, and Water Security Agency staff are out making adjustments to the flow by raising the dam's gates slowly. When extreme flooding occurred in 2011, these gates were wide open. One of the people out today is Water Security Manager of Operations & Maintenance, Brad McClinton.
The sound of the rushing water, as it passes through the gates, is surprisingly loud. It’s a sound one doesn’t normally equate to southern Saskatchewan life. If you close your eyes, you can almost imagine being at a waterfall on Vancouver Island. Instead, it’s run-of-the-mill springtime along the Qu’Appelle River at the Craven Dam. Beautiful in its own right. The dam regulates water flow along the river as it heads west towards the next dam at Echo Lake.
McClinton said that it came in fast overnight, and they were there to open the gate “to naturalize the flow,” The flow rate was normal for the temperature changes that occurred. Sask Water Security Agency has a forecasting group monitoring the runoff and balancing the flows through the Qu’Appelle system. There will likely be several peaks. McClinton said the water was quite low the day before. “We saw this morning that it had come up substantially. So we got out here to open it up to let it naturally work.” They regularly return to the dam to gradually open the gates at an even pace so the flow erodes the ice instead of shattering it. He said it’s better when the ice breaks up into smaller pieces. McClinton tells me, “So it’s weakened deteriorated ice, so when it does break up, its smaller pieces. It basically breaks itself up as it touches another piece of ice, going smaller and smaller.”
It will take a while for the water to migrate downstream to the next dam in the chain at Echo. The flow forecasters will monitor it for the right time when they can set the water at the recreational levels we all enjoy without causing flooding.
We contacted Sask Water to see if there has been any new information and will update this story if more information becomes available.