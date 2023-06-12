Halton Police officers in Burlington, Oakville, Milton, and surrounding areas have continued their unwavering dedication to ensuring road safety through prevention, education, and enforcement initiatives. Over the past week, the police charged five accused driving under the influence, further emphasizing their commitment to safeguarding the community. On June 1, 2023, the Halton Police swiftly responded to a collision at Guelph Line and Harvester Road in Burlington. Following a thorough investigation, Jordan Croteau, a 28-year-old resident of St. David's, was charged with impaired operation. The police officers' timely intervention likely prevented further harm to innocent bystanders. Just two days later, on June 3, 2023, Halton Police officers received a citizen-initiated complaint in the vicinity of Rockingham Drive and Bayshore Drive in Oakville. As a result of a comprehensive investigation, Joshua Sevilla, a 30-year-old individual from North York, faced charges of operating while impaired. The diligent efforts of the police officers demonstrated their commitment to responding promptly to community concerns and maintaining road safety. The following day, June 4, 2023, Halton Police were called to a single motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Thompson Road South and Britannia Road in Milton. After conducting an extensive inquiry, the police charged Jesse Wright, a 40-year-old resident of Mississauga, with exceeding the legal blood alcohol concentration limit of 80mgs within two hours. Simultaneously, on June 4, 2023, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint near the intersection of Upper Middle Road and Bronte Road in Oakville. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Nigel Whiteman, a 46-year-old resident of Ancaster, who faced charges of operation while impaired and failure or refusal to comply with a demand. This incident serves as a reminder that impaired driving not only puts lives at risk but also carries legal consequences. Continuing their vigilance, Halton Police conducted a traffic stop on June 4, 2023, at Dundas Street and Neyagawa Boulevard in Oakville. Katharine Birt, a 29-year-old individual from Burlington, was subsequently charged with operation while impaired and exceeding the blood alcohol concentration limit of 80mgs within two hours. Halton Police urged the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspected impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1. However, it is important to note that the police department's Twitter and Facebook accounts are not continuously monitored, and emergency calls should always be directed to 9-1-1.
Halton Police Make Five Impaired Driving Arrests
- Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter Milton Reporter
