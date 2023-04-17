Some tax bills might be changing in 2024, as the Ontario government has amended the farm forestry exemption. The farm forestry exemption allows for one acre of a woodlot being exempt from property taxes for every 10 acres of farmland. Previously a maximum of 20 acres was allowed but now the maximum has been extended to 30 acres.
There are 130 properties, which will be affected by this change, said Enniskillen Township Clerk/Treasurer Duncan McTavish during the March 20 Enniskillen Township meeting.
In order to get the full exemption, an individual will need to own 300 acres in Enniskillen Township with at least 30 acres of woodlot. The Ontario government made the change to account for larger farming operations. The government wants to help protect more private woodlots and encouraging the planting of more trees.
There will be a reduction in the tax levy but McTavish doesn’t think the reduction will be much. Tax rebates will be going out when it is fully determined.
Under the farm property class tax rate program, farmland is only taxed at 25 percent of a municipal residential property tax rate. Farmland doesn’t include land and buildings, which are used for residential purposes.